Jeff Saturday, Dan Graziano and Domonique Foxworth discuss the first three games of the season for Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. (1:18)

Should the Bears have drafted Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams? (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL season is just getting started, but it's never too early to think about the 2025 draft, which begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Let's take a look at the projected first-round draft order for all 32 teams using ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Every week during the season, the FPI projects the draft order by simulating the remainder of the season 20,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game locations. The order is based on the records the model believes the teams will have after 17 games and each team's average draft position in the simulations.

Our FPI predictions had the Carolina Panthers with the best chance to secure the first pick after Week 2, but there has been a shift in the top picks. Who's the new No. 1? Which playoff team from last season is now in the top five? Check out our full projections below, and check back every Tuesday for updates throughout the season.

Average draft position: 7.3

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 15.7%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 52.4%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 76.7%

Average draft position: 7.8

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 10.6%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 44.5%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 72.1%

Average draft position: 7.8

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 11.2%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 45.1%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 73.2%

Average draft position: 8.0

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 10.2%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 45%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 72.6%

Average draft position: 8.3

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 11.8%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 46.6%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 72.3%

Average draft position: 9.1

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 7.2%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 35.1%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 63.7%

Average draft position: 9.8

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 7.0%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 34.3%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 61.8%

Average draft position: 10.1

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 5.7%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 31.1%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 59.3%

Average draft position: 10.7

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 5.2%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 28.8%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 57.0%

Average draft position: 12.3

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 2.5%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 19.1%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 44.4%

Average draft position: 13.2

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 20.8%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 45.1%

Average draft position: 14.0

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 12.6%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 32.7%

Average draft position: 14.4

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 12.4%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 33.1%

Average draft position: 14.6

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 15.8%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 37.9%

Average draft position: 15.6

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 9.5%

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 28%

Average draft position: 15.9

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 26.0%

Average draft position: 16.7

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 21.9%

Average draft position: 17.5

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 20.2%

Average draft position: 18.7

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 18.2%

Average draft position: 19.2

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 12%

Average draft position: 19.9

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 13.1%

Average draft position: 20.3

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 14.8%

Average draft position: 21.8

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 7.1%

Average draft position: 21.9

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 6.5%

Average draft position: 21.9

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 6.5%

Average draft position: 22.7

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 6.5%

Average draft position: 22.8

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 4.7%

Average draft position: 23.0

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 4.8%

Average draft position: 23.4

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 3.5%

Average draft position: 24.5

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 3.1%

Average draft position: 27.0

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 0.6%

Average draft position: 27.7

FPI chance to earn top-10 pick: 0.3%