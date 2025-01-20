Adam Schefter details how Ben Johnson and the Bears reached a deal to make the Lions offensive coordinator their next head coach. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Bears named Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson, who has been the Lions' offensive coordinator the past three seasons, fills the job vacated by Matt Eberflus when he was fired on Nov. 29. Johnson will be the 19th head coach in the franchise's 105-year existence.

"Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben's character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect. A progressive offensive mind, Ben's plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success," general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement.

Johnson, 38, was available to be hired after the Lions -- the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs -- were stunned on Saturday night by the Washington Commanders.

Lions' offense roared under Johnson The Lions thrived in any number of offensive metrics during Ben Johnson's tenure as OC. Rank Offensive PPG 28.2 1st Yards PG 395 1st TD per drive 33% 1st RZ TD pct. 67% 1st -- ESPN Research

"The Chicago Bears are a world-class franchise with a phenomenal history and incredible fanbase," Johnson said in a statement. "... Having been on the opposing sideline, I can attest to how passionate Bears fans are about this city and their team, and I am honored to be their head coach."

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Johnson is already working on assembling his staff, with former New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen the leading candidate be hired as Chicago's defensive coordinator. The Bears are also heavily pursuing Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi to be their special teams coordinator, sources told Schefter.

The Bears conducted a virtual interview with Johnson on Jan. 11 during the Lions' first-round bye. He also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

Chicago interviewed 17 candidates for its head coach vacancy; three of the interviews were conducted in person with former Commanders/Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera, former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and current Tennessee State coach Eddie George.

"We're going to cast a wide net," general manager Ryan Poles said on Jan. 7. "It's going to be a diverse group. This will be different backgrounds from offense, defense, special teams, college, pro. We're turning every stone to make sure we're doing this the right way ... There's going to be some names that you don't expect that are going to surprise you because we're digging deeper than we ever have before."

The Bears were in compliance with the NFL's Rooney Rule after the completion of George's interview on Sunday.

Johnson rebuffed interest from teams the past few years but now will take over in Chicago to coach quarterback Caleb Williams, who said earlier this month that he was intrigued by Johnson's offense with the Lions.

"I think during our game, I would sit back and watch and try and learn something while I watch," Williams said. "It was fascinating to watch because he always had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. I think he's obviously done really well, so it'd be cool to see how that all goes down."

Ahead of the Bears' 34-17 loss to Detroit in December, Johnson offered similar praise for what he'd seen from Williams. In two games against the Lions, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft threw for 681 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

Johnson, known for his innovative playcalling, has coached the Lions to top-10 offenses the past two seasons, including second overall and No. 1 in points scored when they finished this season 15-2. Detroit's 28.2 offensive points per game from 2022 to 2024 during Johnson's span as offensive coordinator were the most in the NFL. The Lions averaged at least 26 points per game in each of Johnson's three seasons as offensive coordinator, whereas the Bears have had four such seasons in the entire Super Bowl era (1985, 2006, 2013 and 2018).

The Bears finished 5-12 this season, last in the NFC North standings. Since George Halas retired following the 1967 season, only one of the past 12 Bears full-time coaches has had a winning record in his first season: Matt Nagy, who led Chicago to an NFC North title and 12-4 finish in 2018.

Johnson will be tasked with elevating Williams the way he did Jared Goff in Detroit. Goff had a 46 Total QBR the season before Johnson took over as offensive coordinator in 2022. That improved to 63 in Johnson's first season as OC, largely due to limiting the amount of sacks Goff took (his sack percentage decreased by 3% from 2021 to 2022) and getting easier throws with play-action.

Williams' QBR was 47 during his rookie season (28th in NFL) and he was sacked a league-high 68 times.

The Bears' offense can stand to benefit from the creativity Johnson displayed in Detroit. The Lions ranked No. 1 in play-action usage last season (36%) while Chicago ranked 30th. Detroit used pre-snap motion at the fifth-highest rate, whereas the Bears ranked 19th.

Johnson inherits a Bears team that owns the No. 10 pick (as well as four selections in the top 72) and a projected $74.8 million in salary cap space (fourth most). Three of Chicago's primary starters on the offensive line -- Coleman Shelton, Matt Pryor and Teven Jenkins -- are pending free agents, as is wide receiver Keenan Allen.