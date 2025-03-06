Bobby Wagner strips the ball from Rico Dowdle to give the Commanders the ball. (0:31)

Bobby Wagner strips the ball from Rico Dowdle for the turnover (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, is returning to the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal for $8 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal could be worth up to $9.5 million, sources told ESPN.

In 2024, Wagner was named second-team All-Pro -- the 11th time in his career he made an All-Pro team -- and was again voted to the Pro Bowl. He also recorded 100 or more tackles for a 13th consecutive season, tying former Washington linebacker London Fletcher for the second-longest streak in NFL history.

Wagner, 34, finished with a team-high 132 tackles and two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He became a key leader for Washington, which went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game.

Wagner, a second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012, spent his first 10 seasons with Seattle, where he won a Super Bowl and also was voted to eight Pro Bowls and named to 10 All-Pro teams, including six on the first team.

He spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams before returning to Seattle in 2023. In Washington, he reunited with two of his former coaches from Seattle -- Dan Quinn and Ken Norton Jr.

In 13 seasons, Wagner has 1,838 tackles, 35 sacks, 102 quarterback hits and 13 interceptions.