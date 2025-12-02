        <
        >

          NFL Week 14 uniforms: Jets debut 'Rivalries' threads

          New York Jets
          • Anthony GharibDec 2, 2025, 08:16 PM

          Throwbacks reigned supreme in Week 13, but it's time for an alternate uniform to lead the way in Week 14.

          The New York Jets will debut their "Gotham City Football" uniforms against the Miami Dolphins. The threads are part of the new "Rivalries" series unveiled this season and pay homage to the Jets' history. With a color described as "dark Empire Green," the threads include black, green and gray trim on a Joe Namath-era chassis. Gothic font is used as the number set and "Gotham City Football" is written inside the back neck.

          For the final time this campaign, the Cleveland Browns will don their all-brown alternate helmet to complete a similarly monochromatic fit against the Tennessee Titans. Unveiled in July, it's the first uniform combination in franchise history with a brown helmet. Cleveland is undefeated in the combination that includes orange numbers and an orange stripe down the helmet.

          Throwbacks will be represented, too, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are wearing their teal prowler design versus the Indianapolis Colts. The combination features a black logo with the original primary logo helmet decal the Jaguars used from 1995 to 2013. Jacksonville is 2-0 in the throwbacks this season.

          Here's a look at the Week 14 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, who are on a bye.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: TBA

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: Brown

          Jersey: Brown

          Pants: Brown

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy blue

          Pants: Silver

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Orange

          Pants: TBA

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Deep steel blue

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: White

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: TBA

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder blue

          Pants: Powder blue

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Royal

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: TBA

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Empire Green

          Pants: Empire Green

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: College navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: TBA

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Burgundy