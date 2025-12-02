Open Extended Reactions

Throwbacks reigned supreme in Week 13, but it's time for an alternate uniform to lead the way in Week 14.

The New York Jets will debut their "Gotham City Football" uniforms against the Miami Dolphins. The threads are part of the new "Rivalries" series unveiled this season and pay homage to the Jets' history. With a color described as "dark Empire Green," the threads include black, green and gray trim on a Joe Namath-era chassis. Gothic font is used as the number set and "Gotham City Football" is written inside the back neck.

For the final time this campaign, the Cleveland Browns will don their all-brown alternate helmet to complete a similarly monochromatic fit against the Tennessee Titans. Unveiled in July, it's the first uniform combination in franchise history with a brown helmet. Cleveland is undefeated in the combination that includes orange numbers and an orange stripe down the helmet.

Throwbacks will be represented, too, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are wearing their teal prowler design versus the Indianapolis Colts. The combination features a black logo with the original primary logo helmet decal the Jaguars used from 1995 to 2013. Jacksonville is 2-0 in the throwbacks this season.

Here's a look at the Week 14 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, who are on a bye.

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns

Helmet: Brown

Jersey: Brown

Pants: Brown

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy blue

Pants: Silver

Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Orange

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Deep steel blue

Indianapolis Colts

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Jacksonville Jaguars

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: White

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: Powder blue

Luke Hales/Getty Images

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: Royal

Miami Dolphins

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

New York Jets

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Empire Green

Pants: Empire Green

New York Jets

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: White

Pants: TBA

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: Red

Pants: Pewter

Tennessee Titans

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: White

Pants: Burgundy