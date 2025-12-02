Throwbacks reigned supreme in Week 13, but it's time for an alternate uniform to lead the way in Week 14.
The New York Jets will debut their "Gotham City Football" uniforms against the Miami Dolphins. The threads are part of the new "Rivalries" series unveiled this season and pay homage to the Jets' history. With a color described as "dark Empire Green," the threads include black, green and gray trim on a Joe Namath-era chassis. Gothic font is used as the number set and "Gotham City Football" is written inside the back neck.
For the final time this campaign, the Cleveland Browns will don their all-brown alternate helmet to complete a similarly monochromatic fit against the Tennessee Titans. Unveiled in July, it's the first uniform combination in franchise history with a brown helmet. Cleveland is undefeated in the combination that includes orange numbers and an orange stripe down the helmet.
Throwbacks will be represented, too, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are wearing their teal prowler design versus the Indianapolis Colts. The combination features a black logo with the original primary logo helmet decal the Jaguars used from 1995 to 2013. Jacksonville is 2-0 in the throwbacks this season.
Here's a look at the Week 14 uniforms for all NFL teams, excluding the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, who are on a bye.
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: TBA
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: Brown
Jersey: Brown
Pants: Brown
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy blue
Pants: Silver
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Orange
Pants: TBA
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Deep steel blue
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: White
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Red
Pants: TBA
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder blue
Pants: Powder blue
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: Royal
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: TBA
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
New York Jets
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Empire Green
Pants: Empire Green
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: College navy
Jersey: White
Pants: TBA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: Red
Pants: Pewter
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: White
Pants: Burgundy