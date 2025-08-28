Open Extended Reactions

Some divisional matchups will mean just a little bit more this season as Nike and the league revealed eight new uniforms for the inaugural NFL "Rivalries" cohort Thursday.

Teams from the AFC East and NFC West will don special uniforms during a single home game against a division rival. The threads' designs are "rooted extensively in the legacies and inspirations true to each team" and are meant to celebrate the storied rivalries.

"The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival," Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said in Thursday's news release.

Elements of each uniform are unique to the city and team.

After this season, the threads will be in the team's uniform rotation for three years alongside existing alternate looks. More rivalry uniforms are set to debut during the 2026 (AFC South and NFC North), 2027 (NFC East and AFC West) and 2028 seasons (AFC North and NFC South).

Here's a breakdown of each uniform design, plus the date of its on-field debut, unique name and quotes from select teams.

Arizona Cardinals: 'Built to Last'

On-field debut: Sept. 25 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals' NFL Rivalries uniform includes a texture reminiscent of the sand and dust storms that often go through Arizona. NFL

With the Cardinals situated in a desert, it's only fitting that their look is emblematic of the climate.

The all-white uniform has a texture meant to represent sand and dust storms that occur in the state. The number set and pant stripes include a metallic copper element, reflecting Arizona's state metal. Copper is also the outline color for a reimagined state flag that appears on the sleeve patch and back neck.

Arizona's jersey will be complemented with white pants.

Buffalo Bills: 'Cold Front'

On-field debut: Oct. 5 vs. New England Patriots

The Bills embrace the ice and snow like no one else, and their NFL Rivalries uniform reflects that cold front. NFL

Snowy and icy conditions at home are very much a part of the Bills' DNA, and their uniforms tap into those elements.

The icy all-white look has one of the neater design elements: A crystalized buffalo logo on the sleeve. Various textures and silver trims were used throughout the jersey for a frosty look. "Bills Mafia" receives a shoutout, with the two words stitched inside the back neck.

Similar to Arizona, Buffalo's white jersey will be worn with white pants.

On-field debut: Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks

According to the news release, this specific swatch highlights "some of the colors and patterns surrounding them after the sun goes down." NFL

The Rams have worn navy before -- mostly when they resided in St. Louis -- but never in this "midnight navy" form. According to the news release, this specific swatch highlights "some of the colors and patterns surrounding them after the sun goes down."

In a nod to the uniform worn when the Rams won their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, pops of yellow are featured on the cap sleeves and pant stripes. Perforated blue lights that shine throughout SoFi Stadium at night are included in those same locations as well as the white numbers. The team's fan chant of "Rams House" is printed inside the back neck.

The Rams will wear similarly colored navy pants with the jerseys.

On-field debut: Sept. 29 vs. New York Jets

The Dolphins' new uniforms are meant to let the agility and quickness of the team shine through. NFL

The Dolphins boast two of the league's fastest position players in wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De'Von Achane. Their uniform design is a nod to their speed, with turbo green and orange stripes on the helmet, pant stripes and sleeves, mirroring the power and speed of dolphins in the water.

The dark-pitch blue threads include notes of orange accents and iridescent aqua. As with the Rams, the Dolphins' fan rally cry -- "Go Fins!" -- is inside the back neck in orange.

Choosing the Jets matchup as their on-field debut is one rooted in history.

"The Jets have always been our biggest rival. They're the team that, no matter what their record is, they're always going to play us tough," former Dolphins wide receiver Nat Moore said. "And with so many New Yorkers living in South Florida, the rivalry just feels that much more real."

Dark-pitch blue pants complete the combination.

New England Patriots: 'Nor'Easter'

On-field debut: Nov. 13 vs. New York Jets

The Patriots' NFL Rivalries uniform includes nods to fans across the six states of New England: Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. NFL

New England's storm blue jersey is inspired by the region's fog and pays homage to the six states that compose the region. Six red stars appear around the neckline as a reference to the states and to the six Super Bowls won by the Patriots.

Reflective silver stripes across the shoulders and along the pant sides represent beams of light that shine off the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse. Standing 218 feet tall and over 22 stories above the playing field, it is the tallest nontraditional lighthouse in the country.

The sleeve features a silver "NE" patch, and the neckline carries the iconic phrase "We Are All Patriots," spoken by owner Robert Kraft following the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVI victory in the wake of 9/11.

In a nod to the Drew Bledsoe-era uniforms, perforated stripes and embroidery are on the number set.

"Patriots vs. Jets isn't just another game on the schedule -- it's a battle of pride, history and two fan bases that want nothing more than to see the other side walk off the field disappointed," said Andre Tippett, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Patriots linebacker.

Silver pants will be worn with the jersey.

New York Jets: 'Gotham City Football Club'

On-field debut: Dec. 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Jets’ NFL Rivalries uniform draws inspiration from the team’s original name, the Gotham City Football Club. NFL

The Jets' nickname -- the Gotham City Football Club -- is the direct inspiration for their rivalry uniforms, according to the news release.

The dark Empire Green uniforms include black, green and gray trims throughout, built on a Joe Namath-era chassis. Textural graphs are featured on the cap sleeves and chest patch, a reference to the "grit and grind displayed by the Jets and spotted across New York City."

Of course, Gothic font is used as the number set and with "Gotham City Football" written inside the back neck. The design includes green pants.

San Francisco 49ers: 'For the Faithful'

On-field debut: Jan. 4, 2026 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Designed against a bold black backdrop, the 49ers’ NFL Rivalries uniform steps back in time, honoring a club that is forever “Faithful to the Bay.” NFL

The 49ers underwent a brand refresh earlier in the offseason, tapping into the legacy of the franchise and the Bay Area. Their threads do the same, stepping back in time with familiar elements.

The all-black uniform boasts classic red stripes along the sleeves and down the sides of the pants. The number set has a classic saloon font etched in gold, which -- similar to the gold throughout the design -- is inspired by the Gold Rush era. "Faithful" is stitched above the numbers, while "Faithful to the Bay" is inside the back neck.

Seattle Seahawks: 'High-Decibel Zone'

On-field debut: Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams

In a shoutout to their loud, passionate fans, The 12s, the Seahawks' NFL Rivalries uniform taps into -- and visually captures -- the epic sounds of Seattle. NFL

Seattle has one of the most passionate and loud fan bases, nicknamed The 12s, and the new look taps into the sounds of Lumen Field.

A soundwave-inspired pattern is used down the pant stripes to create a ripple effect across the jersey's shoulders. A "12" sits on the back of the neck, while "repeating 12s" are featured inside the numbers. The numbers also include a glow that is reminiscent of raindrops glistening on the city's streets.

The light wolf gray background evokes Seattle's city skyline. The Seahawks will pair the jersey with navy pants.