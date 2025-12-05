Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- One of the Bengals' best offensive players will be back this weekend.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has cleared concussion protocol and will be fully available for Cincinnati's road game against the Buffalo Bills, he said on Friday.

Higgins has been out since he suffered a concussion in the team's Week 12 loss against New England on Nov. 23. After clearing that hurdle on Friday, Higgins is eager to suit up again - especially with Ja'Marr Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow.

"It's been a minute, man," Higgins said. "I'm definitely looking forward to it. It's going to be great."

Higgins acknowledged how scary the injury has been. Against the Patriots, Higgins went up for a deep pass down the right sideline. Higgins' head smacked against the turf at Paycor Stadium as he was unable to make the catch. He was on the turf for several minutes before being carted back into the locker room.

"Any head injury is scary for anybody," Higgins said. "Thank God I'm able to play again this weekend and keep playing for the rest of the season."

The sixth-year player out of Clemson ramped up his progression over the course of the week. He was a limited participant on Wednesday before having a full slate of practice reps of Thursday. Higgins detailed the protocol process as he worked his way back.

"It was just getting through concussion protocol, seeing how I'm feeling with working out, running routes and things like that," Higgins said. "So it's basically all just on me, see how I'm feeling and then passing those tests as well."

After Friday's practice at the team's indoor bubble, Higgins said he felt great.

He'll give the Bengals (4-8) a boost ahead of Sunday's critical showdown against Buffalo (8-4). Cincinnati is currently two games back of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division lead and will likely need to win out in order to have a shot of clinching the AFC North title and the automatic playoff berth.

Sunday will mark the first time Higgins, Chase and Burrow will be on the field at the same since Week 2, when Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that sidelined him for nine games. In Burrow's first contest back, the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens to end a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes mathematically afloat.

The Bengals have made a significant long-term investment into that trio. In March, Chase and Higgins each inked long-term deals with the club. Chase signed a four-year deal worth $161 million, which is the NFL record for a wide receiver. Higgins earned a three-year deal worth $115 million.

In 11 games this season, Higgins has 40 catches for 575 yards and seven touchdowns.