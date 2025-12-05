        <
          Sources: Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch suffered torn Achilles

          • Eric WoodyardDec 5, 2025, 04:24 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted," "Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan.
          DETROIT -- Tests on Friday morning confirmed that Lions star defensive back Brian Branch has torn his Achilles, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

          Branch was carted off the field with 3:45 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lions' 44-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

          He suffered the injury while attempting to break up a pass in the end zone with teammate Alex Anzalone against Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

          Branch landed awkwardly on the play then stayed down on the field for an extended period. He was able to limp off alongside trainers before being carted off with what the team initially described as an ankle injury.

          After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell was concerned that the injury could be long term but was waiting for additional test results.

          "I mean, he didn't finish the game," Campbell said. "But I'll know more tomorrow."

          Branch, 24, is a one-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Alabama. He has started in all 12 appearances this season, logging 75 tackles, nine passes defended and five quarterback hits as one of the team's top defenders.