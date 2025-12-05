Colts teammates praise Daniel Jones for playing through pain

Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth explain why the Colts' loss to the Texans is troubling amid injuries. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- When Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones first developed soreness in his lower left leg and went in search of a diagnosis, rookie backup quarterback Riley Leonard waited anxiously to learn how the situation might impact him.

With 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson Sr. still on injured reserve, Leonard knew he would be the first quarterback off the bench. Then he realized he had some idea of what Jones was dealing with once some details became known. Leonard had also sustained a fibula stress fracture while playing at Notre Dame and knew what it felt like.

"It hurt -- bad," Leonard said.

But once Jones' diagnosis was complete, the decision on what to do next was made quickly and adamantly by the veteran starter.

"He got the MRI and I'm, of course, very curious," Leonard said. "I just wanted to know as soon as possible. I called some [team staffers], and they had really long explanations. And then [Jones] just texted me, 'I'll be good.' That's it. Three words. 'I'll be good.' I said, 'All right.'

"He's a tough guy."

Jones has played two games with his injury since that initial diagnosis and said his condition is improving. He was listed as a full participant on the Colts' practice reports for Wednesday and Thursday after being limited in two separate practices during the past two weeks. After last Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, Jones indicated he felt better than he did in the previous week's contest.

But the injury is hardly insignificant and has visibly impacted Jones' mobility. It has, in all likelihood, also had an impact on the Colts' playcalling. Coach Shane Steichen's ability to dial up plays that require Jones to, for instance, throw on the run, could be affected.

Still, Jones hasn't missed a snap during his time dealing with the injury, and there's no indication that's going to change when the Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a game that will determine the AFC South leader.

His insistence on playing, Steichen and teammates say, is a demonstration of just how dedicated Jones is and how determined he is to finish what he started for the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

Daniel Jones is wearing an imperceptible brace on is lower left leg to protect his fractured fibula. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

"He's just the ultimate team guy, a great teammate, and he's putting it all on the line for everyone in here," guard Quenton Nelson said. "All his teammates, all his coaches, all the people that believe in him and love him just have so much respect for him doing that for us. He's putting the team above his health, which not a lot of guys would do with what he's going through."

Jones got some help in toughing out the injury from some roommates from Duke who started a company that develops protective gear for athletes. Jones is wearing a protective pad that they created on a 3D printer.

"I'm lucky to have smart friends," Jones said.

The pad is customized to Jones and hasn't inhibited him, he said.

"It's pretty low profile and fits to my leg pretty well," Jones said. "I don't really notice it when I'm playing."

Still, it is likely Jones feels the discomfort of his injury.

Leonard said his stress fracture was not exactly the same -- his was further down the leg and, consequently, "more unstable." Leonard's stress fracture was linked to a previous surgery, which needed to be redone later. It was during spring ball, so there was no consideration to playing through the injury, Leonard said. But he didn't see how he could anyway.

"I can kind of relate to him," Leonard said of Jones. "It's a really sharp pain. I guess he's just built different. I don't know."

Teams look to their quarterbacks for leadership, and Jones' availability despite his injury status is making an impression across the locker room, Steichen said.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

"I think it's a huge impact," Steichen said. "When a guy is out there dealing with an injury, it just shows the toughness and what he's willing to put on the line for the guys. I think that shows the guys how much he cares, that he wants to be out there with them and playing, still playing great ball. It's pretty impressive to watch."

Jones hasn't played at the same level since the injury occurred. He's completed 56.9% of his pass attempts versus his career-best 67.9% for the entire season. He's averaged 191 passing yards in those two games while his full-season average is 253.4, also a career high. Then again, the Colts in that span have faced the Kansas City Chiefs and Texans -- two aggressive defenses. And Jones has managed four touchdown passes with no interceptions in those matchups.

Notably, Jones hasn't mentioned his injury when asked about his performance.

"A lot of guys will use an injury to try to justify or rationalize a bunch of things, and you don't see that in him," linebacker Zaire Franklin said.

Jones hasn't said much of anything about the injury, in fact. All Leonard has gotten from him was that three-word text: "I'll be good."

The alternative -- not playing -- was never an option.

"Not even close," Leonard said. "Not for one second."