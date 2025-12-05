Open Extended Reactions

At various points during the fantasy football season, injuries, bye weeks and breaking news can cause you to need reinforcements for your fantasy lineup. Every Friday throughout the 2025 NFL season, Matt Bowen will offer some late-week pickup options to help fill those holes, with an emphasis on deeper leagues.

Because of that, this column will focus mostly on players rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, with occasional exceptions.

With Drake Maye, Jaxson Dart, Brock Purdy and Bryce Young all on byes in Week 14, we'll start at the quarterback position. And I have three available signal callers who all scored 19 or more points last week. There's some upside plays at wide receiver in here too, and three running backs providing steady volume in the lineup. As always, I'll give you a tight end to stream, plus I have my eyes on a defense that can pressure the quarterback.

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars has value in the air and on the ground. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (38.0% rostered; vs. Colts)

Lawrence has scored 17 or more points in back-to-back games, with multiple touchdown throws in each, plus he is much more willing to run the ball. Lawrence rushed at least 24 yards in four of his last five games, with five or more carries in four. So, you are getting a dual-threat boost here, and Lawrence has the traits to create as a runner. Let's get him in the lineup for a critical Week 14 AFC South matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (48.6% rostered; vs. Rams)

I don't love Brissett's Week 14 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams defense. That's a top-5 unit versus opposing quarterbacks. However, we just saw Carolina Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young throw for three touchdowns in the upset win over the Rams in Week 13, plus we can't ignore Brissett's numbers. He's producing at a consistent rate, with at least 18 points in all seven starts for the Cardinals. This team is going to throw with volume, as Brissett is averaging 43.0 pass attempts per game. Big number. Let's take Brissett here as a deeper league starter this week.

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders (16.4% rostered; at Vikings)

With Mariota slated to start again for an injured Jayden Daniels (elbow), we can take the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings defense. Mariota did have a season-high 23.26 points in the Week 13 OT loss to the Denver Broncos, but throwing volume was up (50 attempts), and I think we will see a different game plan versus the Vikings' blitz-heavy scheme. More balance here from coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, with quick game throws and schemed shots. Plus, we know Mariota gives managers a rushing element, as he has 49 or more yards on the ground in his past two games. He's a solid deeper league target this week.

Wide receivers

Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans (38.1% rostered; at Chiefs)

Higgins has produced double-digit points in three of his last four games with a touchdown grab in two. Plus, the volume is also rising, as Higgins has seen 7.0 target per game over this stretch. With his frame, and formation flex, Higgins can play outside or work from the slot. He's a big body at the top of the route. And the increase in usage elevates his floor for Sunday's matchup in Kansas City.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets (27.1% rostered; vs. Dolphins)

Mitchell had a career-best 24.2 points in the Week 13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching 8 of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell did show his deep ball speed on a 52-yard touchdown, but he also worked the underneath levels on speed outs and in-cuts, snapping off at the break to create separation. Now, I'm not expecting Mitchell to drop another 20-plus points on the Miami Dolphins' defense this week. However, with the rising volume (19 targets over his last two games), and quarterback Tyrod Taylor throwing on time, Mitchell has playmaking upside in deeper formats.

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints (6.1% rostered; at Buccaneers)

If you need to take a flier on a wide receiver, then Vele fits after scoring 23.3 points in the Week 13 game versus the Dolphins. Vele caught all eight of his targets in that matchup, finishing with 93 yards and a touchdown. With his long frame and catch radius, Vele can run the deeper in-breaking concepts in Kellen Moore's offense. Timing throws here for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. And Moore can draw-up zone answers versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense.

Running backs

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals (37.5% rostered; vs. Rams)

With Trey Benson (knee) still not cleared to return from IR, Knight is an option for managers if you are willing to take the matchup versus the Rams defensive front. Knight had 16.8 points in the Week 13 game against the Bucs, and he's scored 13 or more in three straight. Plus, Knight has seen 14 touches in back-to-back games, so you're getting solid volume for a player that fits as a deeper league Flex.

Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints (38.6% rostered; at Buccaneers)

Neal has Week 14 value if Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) is still down for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Neal played the lead role for the Saints in Week 13 versus the Dolphins, carrying the ball 14 times for 47 yards, while adding 22 yards receiving on three catches. With his compact frame and light feet, Neal can operate as a downhill runner between the tackles. Plus, he can work as an underneath outlet for Shough in the pass game. He can be played as a Flex.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (33.3% rostered; vs. Seahawks)

Allgeier remains a deeper league option because he scores touchdowns. In the Week 13 loss to the Jets, Allgeier had 55 total yards on 10 touches, and he rushed for touchdown on a goal line carry. Allgeier has now rushed for a touchdown in four of his last six games, and he's had at least one goal-to-goal carry in three of his last four. He's a touchdown dependent Flex this week versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (33.3% rostered; vs. Colts)

Strange has 13-plus points in back-to-back games since returning from IR due to a hip injury, catching eight of nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown over this stretch, and he gets a positive matchup versus the Colts on Sunday. This Indianapolis defense is giving up an average of 17.5 PPG to opposing tight ends (fourth most in the league). Plays to be made here. And Strange can stretch routes to the third level, plus he has the catch and run ability to produce on underneath throws.

D/ST

Tennessee Titans (14.1% rostered; at Browns)

I like the Titans -- and defensive coordinator Denard Wilson -- versus the Browns offense. The ability to generate pressure on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders matters here. Wilson will dial it up, and Tennessee has three or more sacks in five of their past six games. The idea is to speed up Sanders' internal clock, which creates defensive playmaking opportunities. The Titans are a strong streaming option in Week 14.