OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday and will start Sunday's pivotal game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury after getting stepped on during Wednesday's practice. After missing Thursday's workout, he was a full participant on Friday and didn't receive a designation on the injury report.

"I feel pretty good," Jackson said after Friday's practice.

With Baltimore and Pittsburgh tied with 6-6 records, the winner of Sunday's game between the Ravens and Steelers will take a one-game lead in the AFC North with four weeks remaining. The Ravens' postseason chances increase to 76% with a win and drops to 31% with a loss, according to ESPN Analytics.

"Right now, for the situation we're in, it's definitely a playoff game for us," Jackson said.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, is dealing with the toughest stretch of his eight-year career in terms of health and production.

This marked the fourth straight week that he has been sidelined at least one practice due to injury. His previous injuries include knee soreness and toe.

Over that stretch of decreased practice time, Jackson has failed to produce a touchdown in three straight games, which is his longest drought.

"If I'm not scoring a touchdown, but we're winning, who can be mad at a win," Jackson said. "I'm [only] mad at the losses."

Jackson currently ranks 14th in Total QBR (57.9) and 22nd in average passing yards per game (204.6) among quarterbacks with at least nine starts. The last time he threw a touchdown pass was Nov. 9 in Minnesota.

"I just stay the course," Jackson said about how he's addressing his slump. "I don't change up anything. I still just be [myself] at the end of the day, and just do what I'm supposed to do, do my job."

Jackson has been more reluctant to run this season. The NFL's all-time rushing quarterback, he is fifth among quarterbacks in rushing, averaging 29.3 yards per game.

On social media, Jackson has responded to those who questioned whether he has lost his elusiveness.

"There's always going to be noise," Jackson said. "I feel like most of us NFL players are built off noise - a little adversity, a little rivalry, the little tactics they try to do - but I don't worry about it. I play football."