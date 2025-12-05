Dan Orlovsky tells Pat McAfee that Caleb Williams has improved but that the Bears' passing game still leaves a lot to be desired. (2:13)

The Chicago Bears will be without their top wide receiver when they travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Rome Odunze did not practice this week while recovering from a foot injury and was ruled out Friday. The 23-year-old wideout has been dealing with nagging foot and heel issues throughout the season but will miss his first game of 2025 when the Bears play the Green Bay Packers.

Odunze started appearing on Chicago's injury report before Halloween with what was initially classified as a heel injury. The wide receiver said the injury was "not a simple fix" but one he would be monitoring along with the Bears' training staff. The team managed Odunze's injury throughout November by having him sit out at least one practice each week last month, though he did not show up on the injury report last week ahead of the Eagles game.

Odunze was targeted six times and had two catches for eight yards in Chicago's 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He showed no signs of injury during the game and played 80% of offensive snaps.

Earlier this week, coach Ben Johnson lamented that the Bears are winning "in spite of our passing game, not because of it," and will look to get on track without the team's leading receiver. Odunze's absence could mean more targets for rookie Luther Burden III or Olamide Zaccheaus. DJ Moore, Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet could also see a production spike with Odunze sidelined.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder) were also ruled out against the Packers.

Chicago will see the return of linebacker T.J. Edwards, who was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before being upgraded to full on Friday. Edwards underwent hand surgery after the Bears Nov. 2 win in Cincinnati while subsequently dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Bears run game will be at full strength one week after putting up 281 yards on the Eagles. Kyle Monangai (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into the Packers game, nine days removed from his 130-yard rushing performance on Black Friday.