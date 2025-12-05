Jahmyr Gibbs' three TD runs power Lions over Cowboys

Jahmyr Gibbs once again finds pay dirt as his third touchdown widen the Lions' lead late in the game. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- As the Detroit Lions entered Thursday's game with a 7-5 record, running back Jahmyr Gibbs described the regular-season homestretch as "must-win games."

The first challenge was a big one against a surging Dallas Cowboys team, but the Lions proved up to the task with a 44-30 victory. Detroit's odds to make the playoffs improved from 43% before the game to 56% with the win, according to ESPN Analytics.

"We need to treat it like playoff games," Gibbs told ESPN beforehand. Gibbs responded with three touchdown runs and 77 receiving yards. His five games with multiple TD runs are tied for second most in a season in Lions history.

The Lions also got a boost from WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who suited up after being a game-time decision because of an ankle injury. St. Brown had six catches for 92 yards.

It was the fifth time this season the Lions have scored at least 35 points, the most in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored three of the Lions' four rushing touchdowns. AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Detroit Lions (8-5)

Turning point: During a pivotal moment, Lions WR Jameson Williams delivered a third-down conversion with a 29-yard catch at 8:26 in the fourth after Dallas pulled within three points. Williams' big catch helped set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Gibbs on the same drive to push the Lions ahead 37-27 with 7:17 left.

Trend to watch: Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell has allowed a sack for the fourth consecutive game, which is the longest streak of his career, per ESPN Research. In the opening quarter, his former teammate James Houston juked past Sewell to sack QB Jared Goff on third down. Sewell hasn't given up a streak of sacks since his rookie season in 2021.

Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston share congratulatory messages after Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery break their record for TDs by a RB duo in the Super Bowl era.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/h5ylzn7AL4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2025

Stat to know: This is the 15th time that Gibbs and David Montgomery have scored a touchdown in the same game, breaking a tie with the Cowboys' Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston for the most by a pair of RB teammates in the Super Bowl era. Smith and Johnston shared congratulatory messages via social media for Detroit's duo after they broke the record. Gibbs has scored 47 career touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most touchdowns in a player's first three NFL seasons. He also has three games this season with three touchdowns, the most by a Lions player in a season since Cloyce Box in 1952. -- Eric Woodyard

Next game: at Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Javonte Williams scored a rushing TD, but it wasn't enough as the Cowboys' playoff chances took a hit. Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

The Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances were dampened with their loss to the Detroit Lions. ESPN Analytics puts the Cowboys' playoff chances at 8% with four games left after their first loss since the bye week.

At 6-6-1, the Cowboys lose head-to-head tiebreakers against the Lions, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Dallas' best chance of making the postseason might be winning the NFC East, which would require Philadelphia (8-4) to falter.

Turnovers (one fumble, one interception), key penalties, like the one that wiped out a pass interference penalty at Lions 4, and too many big plays allowed by the defense were costly for the Cowboys. The Cowboys likely need to win their four remaining games to have a chance.

Trend to watch: On a night when Javonte Williams topped 1,000 yards this season, the run game scuffled. Through three quarters, the Cowboys had one run top 10 yards. Though the Cowboys rushed for 125 yards and 137 yards in their wins against the Eagles and Chiefs, respectively, 109 of those yards came on four carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run by Malik Davis against Kansas City. The Cowboys' run game has not been consistent, and it needs to find it again with four games to play.

Stat to know: Struggling to get to the quarterback in recent games, with four sacks in their four previous games, the Lions sacked Dak Prescott three times in the first half. Prescott had 2.65 seconds to throw in the first half. In their three-game winning streak, he had at least 2.8 seconds to throw. Two of the three sacks came on the blitz. In the first 12 games, he had been sacked just six times against the blitz.

Turning point: Despite not scoring a touchdown in the first half and trailing 20-9, the Cowboys hoped to use the first drive of the second half to establish themselves. Disaster struck on the first play. Prescott's pass -- to George Pickens -- was tipped and intercepted by Derrick Barnes. Two plays later, Jared Goff hit Isaac TeSlaa for a 12-yard touchdown to up the lead to 18 points. It was a terrible 42 seconds for the Cowboys. -- Todd Archer

Next game: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m., NBC)