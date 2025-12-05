Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who hasn't played since dislocating his left elbow on Nov. 9 will start Sunday, coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

Daniels, who was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, will face the NFL's fifth-rated pass defense in Minnesota (4-8). The Commanders (3-9) have lost seven consecutive games.

Quinn said it was a group decision to start Daniels this week that included the medical staff and Daniels himself. Quinn said they did a lot of post-practice work with contact and, he said, "the throwing part he's been on that the whole time. That's looked as sharp as ever."

He also said it was important for Daniels to play again considering there are five games remaining and that he's only in his second season.

"It's important for him, for his teammates," Quinn said. "All these [games] matter. As he's developing there are certain things he has to work on, too, to be as competitive and take care of things."

Daniels has only played in parts of six games this season because of multiple injuries. He missed two games with a sprained left knee, which was hit at the end of a scramble in Week 2 vs. Green Bay. He missed one game after injuring his right hamstring on a play in the pocket in Week 7 vs. Dallas.

Then, in a Week 9 game vs. Seattle, Daniels scrambled after faking a handoff and eschewing a pass while trailing 38-7 with just over seven minutes left in the game. When tackled, he braced his fall with his left elbow, which was bent backward.

X-rays were negative and an MRI revealed no structural damage, fueling hope for his return.

Daniels, last season's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has thrown for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He's run for 262 yards and two more scores.

Sunday also will be the first time Washington will have its top three receivers plus Daniels available for a game since Week 2.

Noah Brown, who suffered a groin injury in that game, is expected to play Sunday; he'll likely be activated off injured reserve Saturday. Terry McLaurin returned last week after missing seven of the previous eight games with a right quad injury. Deebo Samuel, who has only missed one game, leads Washington with 58 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns.

With Daniels, Quinn said they do want him to continue learning how to play and protect himself on the field.

"You want to attack first, that's who he is as a ballplayer and competitor," Quinn said, "and you want to make great decisions: When is the time this play has to get extended, when can I throw it away when can I slide? All are important parts of the development. That's why it matters."