John Harbaugh is out as coach of the Baltimore Ravens, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday, ending the run of the most successful coach in franchise history.

His exit came two days after the Ravens lost to the rival Steelers in Pittsburgh, 26-24, which eliminated them from the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Harbaugh had signed a three-year deal last offseason and was under contract through the 2028 season.

Harbaugh, 63, ranks 12th for most all-time wins by a head coach in NFL history with 193 and guided the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2012. In leading the Ravens for 18 seasons, he was the second-longest active tenured coach in the league behind Mike Tomlin, who is in his 19th season with the Steelers.

But Harbaugh didn't produce as much postseason success in recent years as he did earlier in his career, which was a major disappointment considering he had two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. In eight seasons with Jackson, Harbaugh only won three playoff games and never advanced past the AFC Championship Game.

Harbaugh's final season in Baltimore proved to be one of his most challenging ones. The preseason betting favorite to win the Super Bowl, the Ravens (8-9) finished with a losing record for just the third time under Harbaugh.

The fan discontent in Baltimore grew throughout a season in which the Ravens went 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium, which was the worst record at home in franchise history. Harbaugh was booed coming off the field after a 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 5, and there was a large number of empty seats for the final seven home games.

The criticism of Harbaugh increased after a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 21, when running back Derrick Henry didn't receive a carry in the final 12 minutes of the game despite Baltimore holding a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

In his final question after Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh, Harbaugh was asked if he wanted another shot to coach the Ravens. "Yes, I love these guys," he said.