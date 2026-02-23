NFL mulls allowing replay officials to throw flags

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL competition committee is discussing the possibility of authorizing replay officials to throw flags for specific penalties.

Although the appetite might be limited for what would be a major change to the league's officiating approach, some members are coalescing this week around a possible entry point: non-football acts that have gone unpenalized by on-field officials.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent suggested the possibility Monday while speaking to reporters during a break in the meeting.

"You don't want to just be expanding the Pandora's box," Vincent said, "but we believe that things like the non-football act, you can really, really restrict what that is. That's something that we believe that potentially there's a little bit of tweaking in the language, that may be the first step."

Vincent noted two examples from the 2025 season. One occurred in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX, when New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe grabbed each other's face masks on the sideline. Jobe then delivered a left-handed punch to Diggs' helmet. There was no penalty flag thrown on the play, but if the NFL enacts what the competition committee is discussing, the on-site replay official would have been able to penalize and possibly eject Jobe for the punch.

The other example occurred in the Week 16 game between the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall stepped on the leg of Rams guard Kevin Dotson while Dotson was on the ground at the end of a play in the first quarter. Hall was not penalized, but the NFL later suspended him for a game for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct.

NFL owners have previously been reluctant to allow replay officials to throw flags, believing they would be substituting the judgment of on-field officials for those perched elsewhere. Vincent himself expressed hesitation Monday but said the league could start slowly to see how it goes.

"That may be the first step in getting to putting flags on the field," he said. "I just think in the era of legalized sports betting, just as a former player, I would've found it very difficult to be at Lincoln Financial [Field], a big play occurred, nothing happened real-time in the stadium and then all of a sudden, 10, 12 or 25 seconds later before the ball snapped again, I see [a flag] on the field before the next snap. I don't know."

In other NFL news:

• A group of special teams coaches -- including Darren Rizzi (Broncos) and John Fassel (Titans) -- joined meetings to discuss kickoff returns and how to lower the percentage of injuries specific to the returner and tackler on the play.

"For 20 of the 22 guys on the field, this play is vastly safer than the previous version of the kickoff," said NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller, who oversees health and safety. "And overall, it's safer than the previous version of the kickoff ... but we knew we would have to tinker with it. ... I don't think we'll see big-time structural changes into it because I think everyone agrees -- competition committee and health/safety side -- that we're on the right track."

• Vincent confirmed there were no team proposals on the tush push and the deadline has passed to submit them. The committee discussed "aiding the runner," specifically with players being picked up and walked into the end zone and if that is something that should be allowed within the league's rules.

• Miller said ACL tears leaguewide were at their lowest percentage in the past seven years. Miller pointed to changes with the kickoff, and 10 teams participating in an ACL injury prevention program, as possible reasons for the decline.

• Vincent said there has been no discussion on a possible fourth-and-15 alternative to an onside kick, which was a team-based rule proposal last year. In 2025, NFL teams recovered five of 52 onside kicks.