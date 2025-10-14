Open Extended Reactions

We're now seven weeks into the 2025 college football season, and the top names in the 2026 NFL draft class are starting to emerge from the pack. I've spent the past few months watching tape on the best players eligible to get drafted, and I'm ready to roll out my debut top-25 Big Board ranking.

Of course, the class will change a ton between now and April 23, when Round 1 begins in Pittsburgh. But for now, this is how I see the top of the class, starting with a talented QB prospect. I will keep this list updated throughout the rest of the season and into predraft events. I have scouting reports for the top 25 overall, and I have stacked the best of the best at every position at the bottom.

A key note to please remember: This is not a mock draft or a prediction of where players will be drafted. These are my personal rankings based on talent -- the best players based on what I'm seeing and my own evaluations. Let's get started. (Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 206

2025 stats over six games: 72.0% completion rate, 1,396 passing yards, 15 TD passes, 3 INTs

Moore is a third-year sophomore with some impressive traits. His accuracy has been solid all season, and he shows good touch on his deep ball. Moore can throw from different arm angles with precision and delivers strikes while rolling either left or right out of the pocket. He can scramble a bit too.

Moore started five games at UCLA in 2023 before sitting behind Dillon Gabriel in 2024, so he has only 11 career starts to date. Moore is still developing and will be only 20 years old at draft time. But the toolbox is loaded, and he plays with true command of the Ducks' offense. I see a lot of confidence in Moore's game; nothing ever seems to faze him.

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 214

2025 stats over six games: 100 carries, 530 rushing yards, 8 rushing TDs, 14 catches, 160 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

Love reminds me a lot of Reggie Bush. The 20-year-old has vision and burst between the tackles and to the outside, and he can break tackles with ease (29 forced missed tackles on the season). Once he gets into space, he can take it to the house with his breakaway speed too. But Love isn't only an outstanding runner. He also is a high-impact pass catcher. An NFL team will be able to flank him out wide and create a whole other dimension of the offense.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 225

2025 stats over six games: 71.2% completion rate, 1,423 passing yards, 17 TD passes, 2 INTs, 2 rushing TDs

Mendoza transferred to Indiana after playing two seasons at Cal, and his game has taken off. The key? He has cut down on sacks, with only six so far this season after taking 41 in 2024. Mendoza is getting the ball out quicker. And while he doesn't have a huge arm, he can make all the necessary NFL-level throws. His ball placement is fantastic. I wouldn't consider him a dual threat, but Mendoza also has enough mobility to pick up first downs as a scrambler.

4. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 243

2025 stats over six games: 38 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 3 run stops, 2 pass breakups

This is a complete football player. Reese jumps off the Ohio State tape, playing the game like a veteran. I see natural instincts at the linebacker position that allow him to make plays most guys just can't make, and he has the burst to get home when turned loose as a pass rusher. Reese has been a big riser in this class.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 315

2025 stats over six games: 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 3 pressures, 4 run stops, 2 pass breakups

Woods hasn't been elite in 2025, but the skill set is exactly what NFL teams covet. He just needs to finish strong over the second half of the season. In the pros, Woods would fit nicely at 3-technique, though he has the versatility to move around on a defensive front. He plays on the inside the majority of the time, but he also can be disruptive off the edge. His strength will intrigue a lot of NFL teams no matter where he lines up.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 195

2025 stats over six games: 44 catches, 682 receiving yards, 6 receiving TDs

This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I'd want Lemon on my roster. He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class, and he currently ranks second in the nation in receiving yards.

7. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 205

2025 stats over five games: 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 INT

Downs -- the brother of NFL wide receiver Josh Downs and the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs -- is basically an extension of the defensive coordinator. His football knowledge shows in his play; it's obvious when you watch him in the Ohio State defense. But what really impressed me is how well he picked up Nick Saban's system as a 2023 freshman at Alabama before transferring.

He diagnoses quickly thanks to excellent pre-snap instincts, and that allows him to play faster than his straight-line speed might suggest. Plus, Downs is solid in coverage, and he is a very reliable open-field tackler.

8. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200

2025 stats over six games: 47 catches, 523 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs

The Colorado transfer has teamed up with quarterback Sam Leavitt to light up defenses for two seasons now. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. His 116 receiving yards after first contact rank inside the top 20 nationwide.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 275

2025 stats over five games: 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 24 pressures, 3 run stops, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT

Bain is powerful and has really strong hands. He routinely gets the best of some very good offensive tackles, often with his dominant rip move, and he knows every trick in the book in getting home to the QB. Bain also shows speed and bend off the edge, and he takes good angles. Plus, he can hold the edge against the run and get off blocks to chase down ball carriers. His tape is just filled with disruption.

But even with all those A-level traits, it's actually Bain's hustle that really stands out to me. He never takes a play off and fires at the ball on every play. His arms are shorter than most scouts prefer, but there's so much to like with his game. Opponents have to account for him in their game plans, and he can keep them guessing even then with his inside-outside flexibility.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 302

2025 stats over five games: 5 starts, 0 sacks allowed

Fano started 12 games at left tackle in 2023 before moving to the right side in 2024, and he has started 17 games there over two seasons. Working opposite another highly regarded bookend in Caleb Lomu, Fano does a great job of keeping his big frame between the pass rusher and his QB. He is technically sound and shows good punch to compensate for his lack of ideal arm length.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 285

2025 stats over five games: 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 14 pressures, 5 run stops

If you could draw up the perfect NFL 4-3 defensive end, it would be Faulk. He's what I call an "LTPer" -- someone who looks the part. He can win with outside and inside moves, and he moves blockers with his super powerful hands. I see good overall instincts on tape too. Faulk makes his presence felt against the run and the pass, and he is scheme versatile.

12. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195

2025 stats over six games: 28 catches, 476 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

Ohio State has turned into Wide Receiver U, with Emeka Egbuka being the most recent star wideout to come out of Columbus. And while most of the college football world focuses on Jeremiah Smith (who isn't eligible for the 2026 draft), Tate is putting up some serious numbers and showing why he is a top prospect for this class. Tate has produced big plays on a regular basis, averaging 17 yards per catch this season. He is a precise route runner, has great hands and displays outstanding body control. And he'll also happily block for ball carriers, which NFL coaches love to see.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 193

McCoy hasn't played yet in 2025 after suffering a torn ACL in January, but he still has the chance to be the first cornerback off the board in April. He began his college career at Oregon State, picking off two passes there in 2023. McCoy's ball-hawking traits really emerged once transferring to Tennessee, as he picked off four passes and broke up nine last season. Even if he doesn't make it back onto the field this season, his on-the-ball production will get Day 1 interest.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245

2025 stats over six games: 17 catches, 225 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs

Sadiq is loaded with physical traits. He has the explosion to hurdle defenders in the open field. He has the vision and speed to cause conflict after the catch, with more than half his 2025 yardage coming after the ball is in his hands. And he's nearly impossible to match against because of his quickness and size. Sadiq has been consistent this season, and he could be the first tight end off the board.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 265

2025 stats over six games: 22 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 14 pressures, 6 run stops

Like teammate Peter Woods, Parker hasn't been as productive in 2025 as he was in 2024 (11 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss). But there's still a lot to like in Parker's profile, and at his best, he's a sack artist. He can play staying up or with his hand in the dirt, and he beats blockers with outstanding speed-to-power and active hands. I love Parker's ability to make plays in pursuit; when his initial charge is thwarted, he redirects and quickly finds another way to pressure the QB.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 208

2025 stats over six games: 70.9% completion rate, 1,678 passing yards, 16 TD passes, 1 INT, 2 rushing TDs

His lack of experience might be a concern, as Simpson didn't start a game until this season, but the production is hard to ignore. Simpson knows the game and competes on every down. He's a battler who is always trying to make a play -- sometimes to his detriment. And Simpson maneuvers well in the pocket and can beat defenses with his legs when the passing play isn't there.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

2025 stats over five games: 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 6 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles

Terrell is a proven cover man, much like his brother, A.J. Terrell Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons. Avieon is consistent and reliable in man coverage. He can flip his hips, turn and run with the fastest wideouts, and still be able to locate the ball in the air to make the play at the right moment. He had 12 pass breakups last season, and he is limiting opponents to 3.6 yards per attempt in his direction this season (top 40 in the nation).

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 315

2025 stats over five games: 5 starts, 1 sack allowed

Here's a true mauler. Mauigoa is fun to watch for the way he just destroys pass rushers at the point of attack. He has more than 2,000 snaps at right tackle and has the pass protection skill to stick there, but he could absolutely slide inside and become a Pro Bowl-caliber guard at the next level. Mauigoa has allowed one sack and blown only five run blocks since the start of last season.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 330

2025 stats over six games: 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 run stops

Washington is putting it all together. He is powerful. He's quick and explosive. He's tough as nails. Teams are going to be interested in that combination, even if his game is still a little raw, with no career starts before this season. Washington can clog up the middle against the run, and he can power through with his bull rush to get interior pressure. We saw such a sack in Oregon's Week 7 game against Indiana. He is very difficult to contain at the point of attack. Washington is still developing, and he could continue to rise up boards before April.

20. David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 250

2025 stats over six games: 29 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 25 pressures, 2 run stops, 2 forced fumbles

A transfer from Stanford, Bailey gets after the quarterback. He had 14.5 sacks over three seasons for the Cardinal, and he has notably become more of a finisher this season. His 23.4% pressure rate leads the nation, and he is up to 8.5 sacks in just six games with the Red Raiders, unlocking another level of his game.

21. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina*

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240

2025 stats over six games: 64.0% completion rate, 1,010 passing yards, 4 TD passes, 2 INTs, 1 rushing TD

Sellers has all the talent in the world when it comes to physical traits. The redshirt sophomore has great size for the QB position, a live arm and the mobility to pick up chunks of yardage on the ground (284 rushing yards in 2025). I've heard comps to Josh Allen and Cam Newton. But Sellers hasn't translated all those traits into consistent production. His ball location has been erratic, and his decision-making still isn't there. On top of that, he has taken 19 sacks, seventh-most in the FBS. Sellers is still developing as a prospect, but you can't teach his skill set. There will be teams that get excited about his potential.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180

2025 stats over six games: 27 catches, 291 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Branch doesn't have ideal size, but he has a track background and is lightning quick. He reminds me a little of Zay Flowers. Branch plays the game at a different speed than everyone else, and it is why he's so effective in space. A transfer from USC, he can take a short completion for a big gain with his explosive skill set, averaging 10.6 yards after the catch per reception (22nd in the country). And Branch also is a dynamic returner, which will help his draft stock.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 235

2025 stats over six games: 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 6 run stops, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups

Allen is a three-down linebacker at the next level because his read-and-react skills are excellent and he can make plays in all three aspects of the defense. He has the physicality to take on blocks in the run game and the speed to chase down ball carriers once he disengages. He has the burst to blitz and get to the QB. And he can drop and defend in coverage, with nine pass breakups and an interception over the past two campaigns.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200

2025 stats over five games: 18 catches, 313 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs

Despite missing time with an injury and topping 40 receiving yards just twice in five games this season, Lane should stick in the first-round mix. He is a silky smooth mover with the length, explosion and strong hands to high-point the football and come down with it. Smaller cornerbacks won't be able to handle him on the outside. Seven of his 12 touchdown grabs from 2024 came in the red zone, where he is able to use his big frame to his advantage.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 366

2025 stats over six games: 4 starts, 1 sack allowed

If you only watched Proctor against Florida State, you'd have questions about this ranking. He allowed seven pressures and a sack in that season opener, and he took a false start penalty on an important fourth-and-1 late in the game. Not a good start to the campaign. But since then, Proctor has looked very good. He is consistently handling inside and outside moves from edge rushers as he settles in. Proctor has 29 starts of experience, with every career snap over three years coming at left tackle.

Kiper's position rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama

4. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

5. John Mateer, Oklahoma

6. Carson Beck, Miami (Fla.)

7. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

8. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

9. Jayden Maiava, USC

10. Drew Allar, Penn State

Just missed: Josh Hoover, TCU; Taylen Green, Arkansas; Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Running backs

1. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

2. Justice Haynes, Michigan

3. Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

4. Jonah Coleman, Washington

5. Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

6. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

7. Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

8. Kaytron Allen, Penn State

9. CJ Baxter, Texas

10. Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Wide receivers

1. Makai Lemon, USC

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

3. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

4. Zachariah Branch, Georgia

5. Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

6. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

7. Germie Bernard, Alabama

8. Chris Bell, Louisville

9. Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

10. Denzel Boston, Washington

Just missed: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M; Eric Singleton Jr., Auburn; Antonio Williams, Clemson

Tight ends

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

2. Max Klare, Ohio State

3. Lake McRee, USC

4. Joe Royer, Cincinnati

5. Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

2. Michael Trigg, Baylor

3. Oscar Delp, Georgia

4. Justin Joly, NC State

5. Lawson Luckie, Georgia

Offensive tackles

1. Spencer Fano, Utah

2. Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

3. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

4. Caleb Lomu, Utah

5. Gennings Dunker, Iowa

6. Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

7. Trevor Goosby, Texas

8. Isaiah World, Oregon

9. Brian Parker II, Duke

10. Carter Smith, Indiana

Interior offensive linemen

1. Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

2. Connor Lew, Auburn

3. Cayden Green, Missouri

4. Logan Jones, Iowa

5. Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

6. Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

7. Matt Gulbin, Michigan State

8. Jake Slaughter, Florida

9. Parker Brailsford, Alabama

10. Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

Defensive ends

1. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (Fla.)

2. Keldric Faulk, Auburn

3. Akheem Mesidor, Miami (Fla.)

4. LT Overton, Alabama

5. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

6. Zion Young, Missouri

7. Caden Curry, Ohio State

8. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

9. Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

10. Will Whitson, Mississippi State

Defensive tackles

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

2. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon

3. Caleb Banks, Florida

4. Christen Miller, Georgia

5. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

6. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

7. Tim Keenan III, Alabama

8. Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

9. Domonique Orange, Iowa State

10. Bear Alexander, Oregon

Off-ball linebackers

1. Arvell Reese, Ohio State

2. CJ Allen, Georgia

3. Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

4. Jake Golday, Cincinnati

5. Sonny Styles, Ohio State

6. Justin Jefferson, Alabama

7. Eric Gentry, USC

8. Aiden Fisher, Indiana

9. Antonio Watts, Louisville

10. Taurean York, Texas A&M

Outside linebackers

1. T.J. Parker, Clemson

2. David Bailey, Texas Tech

3. Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

4. Damon Wilson II, Missouri

5. Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

6. Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

7. Romello Height, Texas Tech

8. Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

9. Keyron Crawford, Auburn

10. Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

Just missed: Derrick Moore, Michigan; R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Cornerbacks

1. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

2. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

3. Mansoor Delane, LSU

4. Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

5. Colton Hood, Tennessee

6. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

7. Malik Muhammad, Texas

8. Chandler Rivers, Duke

9. A.J. Harris, Penn State

10. Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Just missed: Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Safeties

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

2. Bray Hubbard, Alabama

3. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

4. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

5. Kamari Ramsey, USC

6. Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

7. Jalen Huskey, Maryland

8. Genesis Smith, Arizona

9. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

10. A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Just missed: Rod Moore, Michigan

Kickers and punters

1. Dominic Zvada, Michigan (PK)

2. Brett Thorson, Georgia (P)

3. Peyton Woodring, Georgia (PK)

4. Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (P)

5. Will Ferrin, BYU (PK)