With the regular season of the 2025 college football season winding down and the 2025 NFL season nearly two-thirds completed, I figure this is a good time to take a look at the 2026 NFL draft and make new projections for the first 32 picks.

To clarify, there is plenty of time between now and the start of the draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh. Beyond the home stretch of the season, some players could decide to head back to school, while others could surprisingly declare early. We also have predraft events such as all-star games and the combine that tend to alter draft boards. And teams' needs will evolve as they move toward the upcoming offseason.

Our draft order for this mock draft is based on the standings through Week 11. Four teams currently have multiple first-round picks: the Rams (from the Falcons), the Browns (from the Jaguars), the Cowboys (from the Packers) and the Jets (from the Colts). But I actually projected two more trades in Round 1 here.

Here are my projections for all 32 first-round picks in 2026, starting with those couple of trades to shake up the top of the board. (Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.)

Jump to a projected trade:

TEN-NYJ | NYG-CLE

See more on the NFL draft:

Position rankings

Projected trade: Jets move up to No. 1 overall

Armed with two first-round picks and an additional second-round pick in 2026 thanks to the deadline trades of cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Jets are moving up to Tennessee's spot at No. 1 in this mock draft. Since the Titans used their 2025 No. 1 pick on quarterback Cam Ward, they could be convinced to move down and accumulate draft capital to build around their young QB. In this deal, the Jets would send both of their first-round picks (Nos. 4 and 28) and their 2027 second-round pick to the Titans for the top selection.

1. New York Jets (via projected trade with 1-9 TEN)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana*

Jets general manager Darren Mougey didn't load up on draft capital by trading away Gardner and Williams to watch teams pick quarterbacks ahead of him. So I had the Jets aggressively move up for Mendoza, a pocket passer with great touch and timing who can carve up a defense with surgical accuracy while providing enough mobility to execute on the move.

Mendoza might not be in Caleb Williams' class in terms of top QB prospects over the past five years, but he's the best in this class and the Jets have to take swing at the position. Justin Fields was just benched, and Tyrod Taylor isn't the long-term answer. Mendoza's 30 touchdown passes to five interceptions shows how careful he is with the football.

Projected trade: Browns flip spots with the Giants

Like the Titans, the Giants drafted their quarterback of the future in 2025 in Jaxson Dart, making them a prime candidate to move down. With the Browns in quarterback flux and sporting multiple first-round picks in the 2026 draft, Cleveland would send the No. 3 pick to the Giants to move up one spot. New York would also receive third-round picks in 2026 and 2027 to move down to No. 3.

2. Cleveland Browns (via projected trade with 2-9 NYG)

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon*

The Browns' many attempts to find a franchise quarterback have failed, so it's back to the drawing board. Moore started five games at UCLA in 2023 before transferring to Oregon and sitting behind Dillon Gabriel -- whom he'd actually be replacing here -- in 2024. Moore has played with poise and touch this season, completing 72.8% of his passes for 2,190 yards and 21 touchdowns to five interceptions while showing great arm talent.

He isn't a shoo-in to declare for 2026, given his limited experience (15 starts), but Moore's penchant for making tough throws from muddy pockets would fit in Cleveland. Moore alone wouldn't be a quick fix, but matching him with RB Quinshon Judkins and TE Harold Fannin Jr. would give the Browns a young, high-energy offense.

play 0:42 Why Oregon's Dante Moore tops Riddick's 2026 QB prospect list Louis Riddick details why Oregon's Dante Moore tops his list of 2026 NFL draft QB prospects.

3. New York Giants (via projected trade with 2-8 CLE)

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami*

Not needing a quarterback, the Giants can do the smart thing and trade down to acquire more draft capital. They have needs across the offensive line, and while the 2026 draft class doesn't align with their wish list perfectly, Mauigoa would be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas. Some scouts see Mauigoa as a guard at the next level because of his stocky 6-foot-6, 315-pound frame, but his ability to create space in the run game with power and people-moving skills would boost what the Giants could become with Dart and RB Cam Skattebo. Mauigoa has allowed just one sack all season ... which is the same number of touchdowns he has scored.

4. Tennessee Titans (via projected trade with 2-8 NYJ)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

For the Titans to get a true evaluation of Ward, he needs a go-to receiver to throw to alongside emerging supporting players Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Tyson is the big-play deep threat Tennessee's offense is missing, as he has 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns this season after catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he doesn't have hulking size, but Tyson elevates to play the ball in the air like a much larger player while still providing the speed to rip off big runs. With its young offensive line building chemistry, the best thing Tennessee can do for Ward is build up a cast of young receivers around him like Cincinnati did for Joe Burrow.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama*

Geno Smith has not worked out in Las Vegas, and a quarterback reboot is coming. Perhaps the Raiders could be a destination for a veteran like Kyler Murray or Mac Jones should either be available, but Las Vegas is also a prime candidate to draft a quarterback should one be on the board. Simpson has started only 10 games in college, but he's playing with impeccable poise and timing after developing for three seasons. The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder has thrown 22 touchdowns to just two picks this season. Simpson's inexperience will need to be vetted by scouts, but his instincts and processing are starter level.

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State*

If the Saints move forward with Tyler Shough at quarterback, they'll be left with two obvious needs: edge rusher and wide receiver. Drafting the best player available from those positions is the move for GM Mickey Loomis, and Reese is arguably the nation's top player this season. He aligns at both linebacker and edge rusher for Ohio State, with 6.5 sacks, 17 pressures and 58 tackles this season. His ability to impact the game with an explosive first step would bring a spark to the Saints' front four that has been missing since Trey Hendrickson left in free agency after the 2020 season.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami*

The Commanders have needs along their defensive front seven, specifically at edge rusher and linebacker. Bain has three sacks, 40 pressures and a time to first pressure of 2.58 seconds this season (32nd in the FBS) despite facing constant double-teams. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder is versatile, with the strength to align as a 6-technique along the right side of the defense and as a 3-technique in speedier defensive line packages. With Von Miller nearing the end of his career (he turns 37 in March) and Jacob Martin entering free agency, Washington needs to upgrade on the edge.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn*

Hendrickson will become a free agent after the season, and his return to Cincinnati is hardly guaranteed considering the acrimonious nature of his preseason holdout. Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample will also be free agents, leaving the Bengals with needs up front despite drafting Shemar Stewart in the first round this year and Myles Murphy in 2023. Neither has had much of an impact, so perhaps Faulk could break through. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Faulk is built in the mold of Hendrickson with the power to lock out offensive tackles and the quickness to get to the quarterback. He has two sacks and 24 pressures this season and can rush from the inside and outside.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

Downs is the top player on my board and the Cardinals could use a safety upgrade, so this would be a marriage of need and value. Safety might not be Arizona's biggest need -- that depends on what happens with Murray at QB -- but stealing the best player of the draft while improving the back end is how smart teams are built. Jalen Thompson will be a free agent this offseason and Budda Baker turns 30 in January, so adding Downs -- who has deep range and the strength to play in the box -- would make sense. He's commonly compared to the Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, but Downs is more physical as a hybrid safety.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah*

The Rams' offensive line will need to be retooled after the season, as right tackle Rob Havenstein is turning 34 and set to become a free agent. Fano, who has played both left and right tackle at Utah, is pro-ready with quick hands and well-developed instincts in pass protection. There are scouts who believe the 6-foot-6, 308-pound junior might be best suited as an inside player because of his lack of elite strength, but his quickness and understanding of angles make him an ideal fit in Los Angeles. Doubters of Fano's ability as the best pure tackle in the class need to check his stat line: zero sacks allowed and only four pressures surrendered this season. He's the type of right tackle the Rams can build the next version of their line around.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee*

Before the 2025 season even started, the Dolphins lost their entire starting secondary from 2024 due to free agency, trades and injuries. And while some of the new additions have been positive, this defense could still use a true No. 1 outside cornerback. McCoy hasn't played yet in 2025 after suffering an ACL tear in January but put enough great tape out in 2024 that scouts still consider him the top corner in the class. And while the Dolphins could consider a quarterback here, there isn't one on the board that would be a serious threat to push Tua Tagovailoa in 2026.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson*

In 2025 mock drafts, the Vikings were a prime candidate to address defensive tackle early. They chose the free agent route instead with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, but both players are on the wrong side of 30. So a need still remains. Woods, who was the preseason No. 1 player for some scouts, is a three-down threat at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds. His stat line isn't a jaw-dropper, with 2.0 sacks and nine pressures, but he rarely loses a rep. In that way, he's similar to Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama -- and he could develop similar skills as a 3-technique. The Vikings could also look at a safety to replace veteran Harrison Smith or an extra wide receiver to play in the slot, but getting the draft's best defensive tackle here would be a steal.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

It's unlikely that Love will still be available at this pick come April, but we've seen teams pass on elite running backs because of positional value. I think Love is one of the three best players in the class and an RB prospect on par with Bijan Robinson or Saquon Barkley. Love would be a dream come true for the Cowboys, whose No. 1 running back (Javonte Williams) is set to be an unrestricted free agent. A true home run threat at 6-foot and 214 pounds, Love has ripped off touchdown runs of 98 and 94 yards in back-to-back seasons. His elite patience and burst are ideal for a zone rushing scheme, plus he has the all-around ability to boost the Cowboys' loaded passing attack.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Despite getting good value in adding Mike Green in the second round of the 2025 draft, the Ravens still lack impact pass rushers who can operate in space and have only 15 sacks this season (tied for 29th in the NFL). Bailey, who leads the FBS in sacks (12.5) and ranks second in hurries (55), has been a nightmare for offenses since transferring from Stanford before the season. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge rusher wins with quickness off the snap, has enough pop in his bull rush to rock back tackles and shows a relentless motor that leads to second-chance sacks and QB hits. After starting the season as a Day 2 prospect, he has quickly played his way into the top 20.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. ESPN Illustration

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon*

The decline of Kansas City's offense can be blamed on a few things, but the lack of an explosive run game and tight end Travis Kelce's decreased role are two prime factors. Unless Love somehow falls to this spot, I don't see the Chiefs going running back in Round 1 -- especially after whiffing on Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round in 2020 -- but they could target Kelce's replacement here. Sadiq's ability to shake coverage and pick up yards after the catch would allow him to thrive in Kelce's role. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior has only 30 catches this season but has scored six touchdowns.

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State*

The way Houston decided to remake its offensive line this past offseason was met with criticism around the league. The effort didn't seem adequate in protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has missed two games because of injury this season. The Texans need to hit on their OL rebuild and could use another early draft pick up front after selecting tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round in 2025. Ioane is the best interior lineman in this class, locking down Penn State's left guard spot for most of the past three seasons. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, he is a mauler who uses his leverage to clear rushing lanes and hasn't allowed a sack all season.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC*

Tetairoa McMillan was a great addition at No. 8 in 2025, but the Panthers haven't gotten the same return on 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette. As quarterback Bryce Young's rookie contract comes to a close, Carolina should take another shot at a young pass catcher. Lemon is an efficient, smart route runner at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds. He won't wow you with leaping grabs on 50-50 passes, but he will carve up defenses and pick up yards after the catch. Much like Ladd McConkey, Lemon is a quarterback's best friend on underneath routes and provides enough downfield ability to open up the offense. Lemon would be a dream counterpart to McMillan's ability to body defensive backs.

T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson*

Aidan Hutchinson is a one-man show on Detroit's defensive line, which ranks dead last in pass rush win rate since offenses are able to key on him. Parker is the type of running mate we've tried to match to Detroit in mock drafts for several years now. At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, he plays the edge with length and strength that are pro-caliber, which led to 11.0 sacks as a sophomore in 2024. While he has only 2.0 sacks this season as offenses slide to stop him, Parker's effort and upper-body strength are exactly what Detroit needs opposite Hutchinson in a 4-3 scheme.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State*

The Steelers could flip a coin to decide whether to draft a quarterback or wide receiver, as both are of equal need. Quarterback would be the ideal pick, but the Steelers wouldn't be in range for a starting-caliber prospect here and would likely add a veteran in free agency if Aaron Rodgers retires or doesn't return. That leaves wide receiver, a position the Steelers have historically drafted very well. Trading for DK Metcalf gave Pittsburgh a true WR1, but the team now needs a WR2. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Tate has the vertical ability to win over the top and make plays on 50-50 passes. More importantly, he has succeeded in the No. 2 role next to superstar sophomore Jeremiah Smith. Tate has seven touchdowns on 39 receptions this season.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah*

After trading up to draft Moore, the Browns could use their next first-round pick to protect him. Lomu, a redshirt sophomore left tackle, has the tools to play multiple positions up front, according to NFL scouts. That positional versatility could come in handy since Cleveland has to face a lot of offseason decisions with its line. The Browns have four offensive linemen set to hit free agency, and they've cycled through options at left tackle because of injuries and missed draft picks. Lomu's athletic tools jump off the tape with his light feet and easy recovery agility. It's easy to see a path for him to develop in Cleveland, homing in on a skill set that has helped him allow zero sacks and only five pressures this season.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Jamel Dean has been great this season, but the 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. That increases the likelihood of Tampa Bay drafting a cornerback early. Delane, who transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech before the season, has been the best coverage corner I've seen on tape. At 6-foot and 190 pounds, he shows remarkable toughness through the route and battles with receivers for the ball. Delane has grabbed two interceptions and allowed a completion percentage of just 29% when targeted by opposing quarterbacks this season. Some teams might flag his shorter than ideal arm length, but Delane has the feisty traits that Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles appreciates in his corners.

play 0:23 Mansoor Delane comes up with an interception Mansoor Delane grabs interception vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon*

The Chargers need to address the interior of both lines this offseason -- be that at guard, center or defensive tackle. With the top interior O-lineman off the board, the Chargers could look for a difference-maker on Jesse Minter's defensive line. Washington, who moves very well at 330 pounds, would form a wall alongside 2025 third-rounder Jamaree Caldwell. Both players could bottle up the run game and still crash the pocket in Minter's system. Washington was identified by scouts as a potential riser in the preseason, and he has lived up to those expectations. Beefing up the defensive line with a top-20 player is also a classic Jim Harbaugh move.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State*

The 49ers invested four picks in the 2025 draft along the defensive line, adding Mykel Williams (edge), Robert Beal Jr. (edge), Alfred Collins (DT) and CJ West (DT). But the 49ers are last in the NFL with 12 sacks, so more help is needed, especially at defensive tackle. McDonald, who lines up at nose tackle for the Buckeyes, has been an elite run defender as a first-year starter but also adds pass-rush ability, with three sacks and five pressures this season. At 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, the junior has also added 44 tackles through 10 games, an unreal number for a nose tackle.

Damon Wilson II, Edge, Missouri*

A prized recruit in the transfer portal, Wilson arrived at Missouri after leaving Georgia. He has posted seven sacks and an interception this season while impressing with his first-step quickness and use of length at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. Wilson reminds me of James Pearce Jr. in his athletic profile and is posting the stats to back up that comparison. Dallas could use a player like Wilson off the edge after trading away Micah Parsons and rebuilding the interior defensive line by trading for defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama*

The Bears could go a number of directions here, including safety and edge rusher, but Chicago needs to find a long-term left tackle. Braxton Jones was unable to lock down the job and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while Theo Benedet has had pass-protection issues. Proctor's tape has been up and down because of inconsistent balance and leverage, but it's rare to find a 360-pound left tackle who can move like he does. There are conversations about putting him at guard a la Mekhi Becton, but the Bears need a blindside protector for Caleb Williams. Proctor's movement ability would fit in seamlessly if he can become more consistent.

play 0:29 Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor rumbles his way to a 1st down Kadyn Proctor takes the direct snap and hurdles his way to an Alabama first down.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington*

The Bills have struggled in finding wide receivers in free agency and the draft, with 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman being inconsistent prior to being a healthy scratch in Week 11. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Boston is capable of playing on the outside and in the slot, making him a fun complement to the speedy Khalil Shakir. Boston's ability to win 50-50 balls is exactly what Josh Allen needs to make big plays in scramble drills. Along with the physical attributes, Boston has been productive, catching 52 passes for 730 yards and eight touchdowns this season after scoring nine touchdowns in 2024.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina*

Sometimes a prospect's skill set fits so perfectly with an NFL team that the match seems inevitable. That's the case with Cisse and Mike Macdonald's defense in Seattle. The explosive, quick Cisse has become one of the nation's top cornerbacks after transferring from NC State, allowing only seven completions on 23 passes into his coverage while picking off one pass. Devon Witherspoon is a star at one corner spot, but Cisse would balance out the secondary opposite him, especially with Riq Woolen set to become an unrestricted free agent.

28. Tennessee Titans (via 8-2 IND and projected trade with NYJ)

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee*

The Titans' second pick from our projected trade nets them one of the nation's most balanced coverage players. Hood is well-traveled, as Tennessee is his third school, but he's producing Round 1 tape with the Vols. The 6-foot, 190-pounder has one interception and 11 passes defensed this season while allowing only 5.3 yards per attempt when targeted. With the Titans addressing receiver earlier, Hood would bolster a pass defense that has allowed completions on 70.6% of pass attempts, the second worst in the NFL.

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Eagles rarely draft for pure need in Round 1, opting for players who slip through the cracks and could be plugged in future use. That's the case with Bernard, a dynamic receiver who could assume the slot role immediately and potentially replace A.J. Brown down the road. Bernard lines up all over Alabama's offense as a runner and receiver; he has eight touchdowns, 48 catches and 676 yards from a variety of alignments. While he's built like a running back at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, Bernard is an explosive route runner. He has shown tough hands in contested-catch situations and uses crafty moves to create space.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Quarterback Drake Maye is an MVP candidate despite a relatively anonymous set of wide receivers. And while Mack Hollins and Stefon Diggs are viable veteran options, the team must prioritize developing young starters. Bell represents the same type of physical mismatch that Hollins provides. At 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, most cornerbacks can't keep their hands on Bell. And from the slot, he uses his 4.4 speed to run past safeties. Bell's development will include building up his route tree, but he's similar in that way to DK Metcalf coming out of Ole Miss.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia*

After addressing a need with an offensive tackle earlier in Round 1, the Rams could go with a value pick here and put Allen in one of the middle linebacker spots in Chris Shula's base 3-4 scheme. Allen is a heat-seeking missile with excellent diagnosing ability and quick reflexes to pursue the ball. Scouts have compared him to Roquan Smith, which makes sense given his sideline-to-sideline aggressiveness and speed. While Nate Landman and Omar Speights are doing a fine job this season, Allen could be a key upgrade to the spine of Los Angeles' defense.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas*

Linebacker Alex Singleton is set to hit free agency in the offseason, opening the door for a contributor in the middle of Vance Joseph's defense. Hill has been Texas' middle linebacker since arriving on campus in 2023 and also shows ability as a pass rusher and key blitzer against mobile quarterbacks. There is debate around the league about his best pro position, as some scouts could see Hill move to edge rusher full time. But Denver would best use him at his current position, letting him wreak havoc on AFC West quarterbacks.