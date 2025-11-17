Justin Field drops the ball after the snap and the Patriots defense pounces to recover the ball. (0:35)

The New York Jets are making a quarterback change, switching to Tyrod Taylor from Justin Fields, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Jets (2-8) face the Baltimore Ravens (5-5) this week.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn had said on Friday that he was "evaluating everything" after his team's 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots.

Fields passed for 116 yards against the Patriots, including only 23 in the first half. He has just 505 yards in his past five starts, one in which he was pulled at halftime.

The Jets are averaging a league-low 139.9 passing yards per game, which would be the lowest in the NFL since the 2022 Chicago Bears (130.5). Fields was the Bears' quarterback that year.

