Week 14 of the 2025 fantasy football season featured standout performances by Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba while Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson and Ja'Marr Chase all struggled.

Who were the big winners and losers around the league?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analyses.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 14

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills: Coming off back-to-back disappointing performances, Allen looked very much his peak self on Sunday, scoring 37.84 fantasy points to pace all players from the 1 p.m. ET games. It was the 11th time in his career that he has thrown for at least three touchdowns and run for at least one, and the latter went for 40 yards, the longest rushing score of his career. With the effort, Allen is now second in the league overall in scoring, and over 300 fantasy points for a record seventh consecutive season. He does face a trio of much more challenging matchups -- certainly more so than this week's against the Cincinnati Bengals -- in the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles to round out his fantasy-playoffs schedule, but Allen's skill set makes him almost matchup-proof. -- Cockcroft

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions: He's on quite a roll at the ideal time in our seasons, scoring 37.0 fantasy points on Thursday Night Football, to give himself at least that many points in three of his past five games. In nine fantasy football playoff weeks (Weeks 15-18 in 2023-24 and Weeks 14-17 this year), he has scored 24 or more points seven times. Gibbs dominated the Dallas Cowboys defense, especially late, scoring two of his three rushing touchdowns in the final eight minutes. He's one of the NFL's most well-rounded running backs, and he is now within 20.9 fantasy points of Christian McCaffrey, 2.42 of Josh Allen and 1.4 of Jonathan Taylor for the top overall spots on our leaderboard. Gibbs is as good a player as you can have in your lineup right now, even with a more challenging Los Angeles Rams matchup up next. -- Cockcroft

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks: We're glad to see the target-machine Smith-Njigba model back in action, after his unexpectedly quiet Week 13. He scored 28.1 fantasy points, best among wide receivers from the 1 p.m. ET games and his ninth game with at least 20 in his past 11. Smith-Njigba next faces a Colts defense that, while improved against the pass, isn't the kind of matchup that should worry fantasy managers. -- Cockcroft

4. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans: In a tough run game matchup versus the Browns' defense, Pollard posted a season-high 28.1 points, while displaying some home run juice. Pollard, who carried the ball 25 times for 165 yards on a cold weather day, had two touchdown runs of 30 plus yards. He hit the accelerator there, too. Open field gas. Pollard will remain in the RB2/Flex range for the Week 15 game versus the 49ers. -- Bowen

5. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Etienne scored 21.1 points in the win over the Colts, rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns, while adding one reception for eight yards. Etienne has now scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games, with at least 15 in five of six. A decisive runner, who is seeing steady volume, Etienne will stick in my ranks as a solid RB2 ahead of the Week 15 home matchup versus the Jets. -- Bowen

6. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: In the loss to the Bills, Higgins played the lead role for Joe Burrow and the Bengals pass game, catching 6 of 11 targets for 92 yards and two scores (27.2 points). Despite the Buffalo weather, Higgins worked multiple levels of the route tree, and his two scoring receptions went for 20 plus yards, including his one-handed grab late in the ball game. With Burrow back under center, managers can play Higgins as an upper-level WR2 for the Week 15 game versus Baltimore. -- Bowen

7. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns: The Browns' receiving star of their near-comeback victory against the Tennessee Titans, Fannin turned his team-high 11 targets into 25.4 fantasy points, the third most by any member of the team in 2025. The two ahead of him: Rookie Shedeur Sanders in the very same game (33.46), and Quinshon Judkins in their Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins (26.4). Fannin's chemistry with Sanders has been solid thus far, and Fannin should be a weekly top-10 tight end for the duration. -- Cockcroft

Ranking fantasy losers of Week 14

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Despite seeing heavy volume (22 touches), Robinson failed to produce quality numbers in Sunday's blowout loss to the Seahawks at home, finishing with only 9.4 points. Robinson totaled 86 yards rushing (on 20 carries), and he added eight yards receiving on two grabs. The scoring production was missing here, so were the explosive plays. Rough day for the Falcons offense. Robinson will look to bounce back in Week 15 with a road matchup in Tampa. -- Bowen

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, and Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor's 11.4 fantasy points represented his fourth game beneath 16 in his past four, and Warren's 3.7 were his fourth game beneath 10 in his past six, but the bigger implications here are what Daniel Jones' Achilles' injury might do to either's rest-of-year fantasy value. Taylor got off to a hot start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, totaling 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries before Jones' departure, but as had been the case in a few recent matchups, the opposing defense focused on containing the star running back and forcing rookie fill-in Riley Leonard to beat them. That'll probably be the formula for the Colts' four regular season-concluding opponents (@SEA, SF, JAX, @HOU), and it's going to make it tough for Taylor to maintain what had at one point been No. 1 overall in the league fantasy production, or for Warren to be a reliable weekly play at tight end. Consider Taylor a lower-end RB1, and Warren a touchdown-dependent tight end, for the rest of the year. -- Cockcroft

3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Sometimes the individual matchup simply doesn't land in a receiver's favor. Such was the case with Chase, who scored only 10.2 fantasy points on his eight targets, while fellow Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins totaled 27.2 points on his 11 targets. The Buffalo Bills' defensive star of the game, Christian Benford, gave Chase headaches, holding him without a catch on two targets in their 16 head-to-head matchups. That won't be the case most weeks, and it's likely Chase will rebound with top-five positional stats in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. -- Cockcroft

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy was back on the field for the Vikings in the win over Washington, but Jefferson was a non-factor once again, catching just two of four targets for 11 yards (3.1 points). Jefferson has scored fewer than 10 points in three straight games, and we're now at the point where the league's premier route runner can't be viewed as anything more than a Flex play -- with limited upside. Jefferson and the Vikings get a positive Week 15 matchup in Dallas next. -- Bowen

5. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets: The Jets' offensive struggles continue to hold him back, as his 4.3 fantasy points represented a season low and his fifth-fewest in 53 career games. In this case, mounting injuries at the quarterback position, as Justin Fields (knee) was ruled out earlier in the week and starter Tyrod Taylor left with a groin injury, contributed, as did a rapidly eroding defense. Hall is a low-end fantasy RB2 for Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. -- Cockcroft

6. James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills: If not for a third-quarter drive in which he had the ball jostled free and out of bounds on what would've been a 24-yard rushing touchdown, then fumbled the ball away at the two-yard line, Cook might've had a much more impactful score in what was quite the favorable matchup. Instead, he couldn't catch any breaks against the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring only 11.1 fantasy points on 20 touches. Cook's schedule isn't at all easy moving the next three weeks (@NE, @CLE, PHI), so while he's a heavily utilized running back, particularly in scoring position, it's possible we haven't seen his last so-so output. -- Cockcroft

7. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Egbuka's slump continued Sunday in the Bucs' upset home loss to the Saints. Egbuka saw nine targets in this one, but he only had two receptions for 15 yards (3.2 points). That means Egbuka has fewer than 10 points in four straight games, despite seeing at least eight targets in each. Egbuka will look to get back on track in Week 15 with a home matchup versus the Falcons, but he should be viewed as a Flex/WR3 moving forward. -- Bowen

Injury impact

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

What we know: Achane left the game in the first half versus the Jets with a rib injury, and he did not return. Achane totaled 105 yards and a touchdown - on only eight touches - before exiting (17.5 points).

What's next: Backup Jaylen Wright saw the bulk of the touches after Achane's injury, finishing with 107 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (16.7 points). Let's keep an eye on Achane's status this week, as Wright (1.8% rostered) could be a premium pick up for the Dolphins' Week 16 game at Pittsburgh. -- Bowen

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

What we know: Daniels left the game in the second half versus the Vikings after suffering a left elbow injury on an interception return. Daniels was pushed to the turf after throwing a pick, falling on the same elbow that had kept him sidelined since Week 9. Daniels struggled in this one, completing 9 of 20 passes for 78 yards and an interception, while he rushed for 16 yards on four carries (2.72 points).

What's next: If Daniels is out for the Week 15 matchup versus the Giants, Marcus Mariota would get the start. From Weeks 10-13, starting in place of an injured Daniels, Mariota averaged 19.1 PPG. He will have fantasy value in 2QB SuperFlex formats for next Sunday's game in New York. -- Bowen

Daniel Jones, QB, Indianapolis Colts

What we know: Jones went down with a non-contact Achilles injury in the second quarter versus the Jaguars, and he did not return to the game. Before exiting, Jones completed five of seven passes for 51 yards and an interception.

What's next: With Jones now out for the rest of the season, and Anthony Richardson still on IR, rookie Riley Leonard will take over the No.1 job for the Colts. In relief of Jones on Sunday, Leonard scored 10.3 points, throwing for 145 yards and an interception, while rushing for five yards and a touchdown. With Leonard under center, this entire Colts offense will be downgraded from a fantasy perspective. -- Bowen

Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders

What we know: Ertz suffered a lower leg injury in the second half versus the Vikings, and he left the game on a cart. Ertz was ruled out. It was later reported that Ertz potentially tore his ACL, which would end his season.

What's next: With Ertz out, backup tight ends John Bates and Ben Sinnott would elevate on the depth chart. However, neither would carry enough value to be streamed for the Commanders' Week 15 matchup versus the Giants. -- Bowen

Tyrod Taylor, QB, New York Jets

What we know: Taylor left the game in the middle of the first quarter versus the Dolphins with a groin injury, and he did not return.

What's next: With Justin Fields inactive (knee), rookie Brady Cook relieved Taylor. Cook struggled in his first NFL action, completing less than 50% of his passes and throwing two picks. Stay tuned for injury reports this week surrounding the quarterback position in New York ahead of the Jets' matchup next Sunday at Jacksonville. -- Bowen