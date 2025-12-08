Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Los Angeles Rams scored 45 points in Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, their most in nearly three years. And they did it despite coach Sean McVay's absence Saturday as he dealt with an illness.

McVay was not at the team's walk-through Saturday. The Rams did not hold a team meeting Saturday night as usual as McVay did not travel to Arizona until Sunday morning.

The coach said he thought the team's ability to prepare for the game despite the unusual circumstances was "a cool reflection of the coaching staff." After the game, McVay gave offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a game ball, saying he and the offensive staff "did a hell of a job today."

"I think it was a great collaboration on the offensive side of the ball," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He wasn't feeling well the last couple of days, and I'm just proud of the way we all came together and attacked this week.

"I thought Mike [LaFleur] did a hell of a job. Really, everybody that was involved did a hell of a job. You score as many points and play like we did on offense today, that takes everybody. And it was cool with our head guy down just a little bit watching everybody kind of rally and do their part and do a little bit better, and the results were good."

After the game, McVay said he was "feeling better" from the illness that hit him Friday night. He said he did not travel with the team because he wanted to avoid getting anyone on the team sick "because of how contagious this could be."

"And hopefully I didn't," McVay said. "But passing out game balls, trying to do the fist bump as much as you can. You realize how out of norm it is for me. I'm a big hugger, and so hopefully I'll feel better and can get back to being normal with these guys because I don't like this."

The Rams' 45 points scored were their most in a game since Week 16 of the 2022 season, when they had 51 against the Denver Broncos. On Sunday, Los Angeles had 3 passing touchdowns, 3 rushing touchdowns and 0 turnovers in a game for the first time in franchise history.

With the 45-17 victory in Week 14 and a loss by the Chicago Bears, the Rams vaulted back to the No. 1 spot in the NFC. The Rams, with a 10-3 record, face the 8-5 Lions in Week 15 and then the 10-3 Seattle Seahawks four days later.

McVay said the team showed "maturity" to handle the lead-up to the game despite the fact that he wasn't around the day before.

"When Coach McVay wasn't able to be there, the culture remains the same, the team remains the same, and we don't budge," running back Blake Corum said. "We just work around it. And [the other coaches] did a phenomenal job at making sure myself and the guys were ready to go out there and compete today.

"And Coach Sean, as I know he would, would show up even if he wasn't feeling well."