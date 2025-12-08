Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Quarterback Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury on Sunday, during the Las Vegas Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Smith's shoulder "locked up" after getting hit while completing a 3-yard pass to tight end Brock Bowers to close out the third quarter. Smith went into the locker room, and backup quarterback Kenny Pickett played for the entire fourth quarter. Pickett completed 8 of 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Carroll said the early test showed that Smith avoided serious damage, and he will lean towards starting the 35-year-old signal caller next week against the Philadelphia Eagles if he's healthy.

"I'm going to do what I think is the right thing to do, and if Geno can play, that's my thought," Carroll said. " ... I'm rooting for Geno to get back out there and see how he does. But we're not going to play him if he's not right, so Kenny will be ready to go."

Smith also sustained a cut on his right hand after getting hit by Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto on an incomplete pass with 13:31 to go in the third quarter. Smith was looked at by trainers on the sideline but came back into the game on the Raiders' following drive.

In the Raiders' seventh-straight loss, Smith was 13 of 21 with 116 yards, a touchdown and a passer rating of 92.6. Sunday marked the fourth time that Smith did not throw an interception in a game.