The Seahawks outscore the Falcons 31-3 in the second half for a road win. (1:08)

Seahawks use huge second half to down Falcons (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

New month, same petty posts across the NFL, led by a team coming off a dominant performance.

The Seattle Seahawks took down the Atlanta Falcons 37-9 for their third straight victory after a second-half surge.

The two sides were tied at 6 going into halftime, however, Seattle outscored Atlanta 31-3 the rest of the way. The Seahawks now have three halves this season in which they have outscored opponents by at least 28 points. The New England Patriots are the only other team to do so three times within a single season this century, according to ESPN Research.

Seattle followed up its big win with multiple trolls.

First, the Seahawks captioned their post-win graphic with "We're so ATL," then followed it up by writing "Peace Up, A-town down," in a different caption. The latter caption is a direct reference to a lyric from the track "Yeah!" by Atlanta-based singer Usher and rapper Lil Jon. Then, Seattle put its own spin on covers from Atlanta-based rap groups, such as OutKast and Migos, alongside other rapper covers.

Culture 1️⃣2️⃣



Walk it like we talk it pic.twitter.com/PrvLnBNXnK — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2025

All in. All gas. All JSN. pic.twitter.com/9oPjzjert8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2025

Walk in your trap, take over your trap. pic.twitter.com/qyzufOZRsX — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2025

Here are the other top NFL trolls from Week 14.

In a matchup featuring two of the NFL's top quarterbacks, the Buffalo Bulls came out victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo faced a 28-18 deficit with 8:44 remaining in the game, but stormed back with three consecutive touchdown drives to take a defining 39-28 lead with 3:03 left. Cincinnati made it a one possession game in just 40 seconds, but Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen iced the game with a 17-yard run on third-and-15.

Allen accounted for 329 yards and four touchdowns, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had 284 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Bills poked fun at the Bengals with a photo of a captured Bengal and the caption: "We Dey!" a twist on Cincinnati's rally cry. They also referenced a viral video of Burrow throwing in the snow before facing Buffalo in 2023. In this case, it was Allen throwing the football, which was appropriately labeled "Bills Win."

Beautiful day for a Bills win. 😁 pic.twitter.com/bMNgln5Lmi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 7, 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a key divisional battle on the road.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 284 yards and a touchdown, while running for a score on the ground -- his 32nd career game with a passing and rushing touchdown, third most in NFL history. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had 219 passing yards plus a touchdown and interception.

Pittsburgh kept its troll simple, editing a graphic from the animated show "SpongeBob SquarePants."