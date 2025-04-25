The Jaguars select Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter with the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft. (0:26)

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to acquire the No. 2 pick Thursday and selected wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

The Browns moved down three spots with the trade. Cleveland received the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and a 2026 first-round pick from the Jaguars, who received the No. 2 pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104) and a sixth-round pick (No. 200), sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the No. 5 selection, the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

This past season, Hunter became the second full-time defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy and the fifth wide receiver to win the award. Hunter's 15 touchdown catches were tied for second most in the FBS, and his four interceptions were tied for third most in the Big 12. He played 1,481 snaps in 2024, nearly 300 more than any other player in the FBS.

A three-year player in college, Hunter began his career at FCS Jackson State in the 2022 season before following coach Deion Sanders to Colorado, where he played the past two seasons.

Hunter has said he hopes to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

In Cleveland, Graham joins a defensive front that is headlined by 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Cleveland this offseason released starting defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson but signed Maleik Collins. Mike Hall, a 2024 second-round pick, is rehabbing a significant knee injury that is expected to sideline him until training camp.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.