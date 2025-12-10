Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Amid a seven-game losing streak, Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll said he believes his team is close to flipping a switch.

Ashton Jeanty has tempered those expectations.

"I wouldn't say I'm as optimistic as Pete is sometimes," the rookie running back said Wednesday. "But I do think a lot of times, all it takes is one play, one spark, to change the direction of the game for us and just for the organization to lead toward a win."

Following Las Vegas' 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Carroll said the team has been working its "ass off" with the hope of winning its first game since a 20-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6.

"We have a surprisingly positive attitude about it," Carroll said. "That's a part of our culture, and it's a part of the expectation of how we operate, but it's there."

At 2-11, Jeanty said his rookie season has been "super frustrating" because the work that's been put on the practice field hasn't translated into wins.

His individual production hasn't matched the preseason expectations for the No. 6 pick, as well. He has 191 carries for 665 yards and eight total touchdowns. Against the Broncos, he had 10 carries for 30 yards, the seventh time this season he's totaled fewer than 50 yards in a game.

Las Vegas is last in the league in rushing yards (72.7 yards per game).

"We've got to continue to find ways to clean up our play and execute better when it matters the most," Jeanty said.

As for the spark Jeanty referred to, he said it could happen at "any point." But with matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans the next two weeks, it might be a challenge for the Raiders to capture it.

"When your number's called, when that hole opens up, you've got to hit it," Jeanty said.