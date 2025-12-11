J.J. McCarthy tries to evade the Ravens' pressure, but he's sacked by Travis Jones. (0:19)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens reached a three-year extension with Travis Jones on Thursday, avoiding a grievance on whether the starting nose tackle would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The extension for Jones is worth $40.5 million and keeps him under contract through the 2028 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal with Jones got completed before Thursday's hearing where the NFL Players Association had filed a grievance over Jones' contract status. Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, was not scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent because of failing to report to training camp by the mandatory date which stopped him from accruing a full season, a source said. If Jones' grievance had occurred and failed, he would have been a restricted free agent in 2026.

"The sides found a solution that was suitable despite the challenging circumstances," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones, 26, has enjoyed a breakout season, making an impact against the run as well as the pass. His six tackles for loss are tied for the team lead. His 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits already tie a career high.

The Ravens needed Jones to take on a bigger role after losing Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike to a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. Jones has played in a career-high 67% of Baltimore's defensive snaps this season.

A third-round pick in 2022, Jones has totaled 136 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks in his four-year career.

"'Big Trav' is an ascending player and having him continue to man the middle of our defense is very exciting," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

This is the latest extension for the Ravens this month. Baltimore signed tight end Mark Andrews to a three-year, $39.3 million extension on Dec. 3.