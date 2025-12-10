Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- The latest injury in Joe Burrow's career has caused him to change his perspective of football.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback revealed that he didn't view playing football as fun before he suffered a turf toe injury on Week 2 of this season that sidelined him for nine games.

Since his return, the Bengals have split games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. After the latter contest, a 39-34 road defeat at Buffalo, Burrow said he wanted to "go have fun [and] play football."

When asked to expound on that topic on Wednesday, Burrow said that must be a priority for him moving forward.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," said Burrow, who added that his desire to win remains unchanged. "I've been through a lot and if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? So that's the mindset I'm trying to bring to the table."

Burrow's sixth NFL season has been a tumultuous one. He went on injured reserve for the third time in his career. The previous instances involved season-ending injuries -- torn left knee ligaments in 2020, his rookie season, and a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist that halted his 2023 season.

While this one wasn't in the same category, he missed the most games in a season because of the turf toe injury that required surgery. He is playing with a new pair of cleats and a carbon fiber plate and a custom orthotic to keep the shoe firm and the big toe in his left foot from bending backwards.

After the loss to Buffalo, Burrow also spoke about the importance of putting on a show in addition to having fun. On Wednesday, ahead of another game against the Ravens (6-7), Burrow explained why he feels the need to be a showman.

"Number one, I work hard for it," said Burrow, who turned 29 on Wednesday. "Number two, this is, at the end of the day, the entertainment industry. And I want to go out and play well and if you're playing well and scoring points and winning games, then it's usually fun to watch."

But for Burrow, playing needs to be fun, too.

Even with the injuries, Burrow has enjoyed a prolific career. He helped the Bengals win two AFC North titles, played and lost in Super Bowl LVI, is a two-time Pro Bowler and won The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 and 2024.

But the setbacks over the years have taken their toll.

"I think I've been through more than most," Burrow said. "Certainly not easy on the brain or the body, so just trying to have fun doing it again."

Cincinnati (4-9) is also headed to its first losing season since 2020, Burrow's rookie season. The former No. 1 overall draft pick said the team isn't thinking about the playoffs this season. A loss to the Ravens on Sunday at Paycor Stadium will seal the Bengals' third straight year without a postseason.