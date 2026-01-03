Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft will see 32 players selected. But how many of those players have true first-round grades?

There's a difference between going in Round 1 and being graded in Round 1, and as we move closer to the opening of the 2026 draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh, I have identified the players who I feel are no-brainer Day 1 guys. The average draft class has roughly 15 players who are deemed "first-round talents," though the number varies by team and scouting department. These special evaluations are reserved for prospects who would be Round 1 selections regardless of the year, and my own guideline is whether a player would have been a first-rounder in each of the past five classes.

I gave only 13 first-round grades in the 2025 class, the lowest number I've ever awarded. But the 2026 class comes in below that right now. For context, the final list in 2024 had 18 names on it, and the 2023 list had 20. Here are the players who deserve a first-round grade on my board. (Players' overall rankings are in parentheses after their names, and I will update this list a few times before the draft.)

Quarterback (2)

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (No. 4)

One year after zero quarterbacks had a true first-round grade, there are two in this class. Mendoza is the headliner. He transferred to Indiana from Cal and developed into a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and potential No. 1 pick. Mendoza has outstanding pocket poise with expert-level touch to all areas of the field. My favorite trait is his ability to put the ball up for his receivers to make plays. And although his arm strength will never be elite, Mendoza protects the ball and is a great distributor. He has thrown for 36 touchdowns to six interceptions this season and has a game very similar to Jared Goff's.

Dante Moore, Oregon (No. 5)

A first-year starter at Oregon, Moore was the signal-caller for five games at UCLA in 2023 before transferring and sitting behind Dillon Gabriel for the 2024 season. He has been electric for the Ducks this season, throwing for 28 touchdowns to just nine interceptions in 14 games. Moore could return to college for another season of development, but NFL scouts believe he's a likely top-five selection should he jump to the pros, despite having only 19 college starts.

Running back (1)

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (No. 1)

My top overall prospect, Love has three-down ability and quickness in space. The 6-foot, 214-pound Love has runaway speed that led to multiple rushes of more than 90 yards in his college career. He glided to 1,372 yards this season with an average of 6.9 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns.

With elite speed and vision, plus a build that can handle consistent carries, he's the ideal NFL running back prospect. Love is on par with recent prospects such as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in terms of talent and upside.

Wide receiver (1)

Carnell Tate, Ohio State (No. 7)

Another Ohio State first-round wide receiver? Yep. Tate exploded this season, at times eclipsing superstar sophomore teammate Jeremiah Smith. Tate's impact was obvious, with 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games despite a lack of targets late in games due to Ohio State's domination.

On tape, Tate looks like a Justin Jefferson-level prospect when comparing their college games. Tate is a polished, crisp route runner with the body control to adjust midroute or attack the ball in the air. He had zero drops on 67 targets this season and showed he can consistently win in contested-catch situations.

Tight end (1)

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (No. 11)

Even with eventual second-rounder Terrance Ferguson on the roster in 2024, scouts were buzzing about Sadiq. He hasn't disappointed in his first year as a starter this season, catching 46 passes for 531 yards and eight touchdowns. The junior's best trait is his ability to attack the ball in the air and contort his body to make plays on it. Sadiq is a high-end mover with the speed, strength and leaping ability to be a matchup nightmare. He lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds -- and he has six drops on 63 targets this season -- but he projects as a difference-making move tight end in the pros.

Offensive tackle (1)

Francis Mauigoa, Miami (No. 10)

The 2026 offensive tackle class looked strong before the season began. Perhaps it will prove stronger once the predraft process gets going, but for now there's only one prospect with a true first-round grade. Mauigoa is a three-year starter at right tackle, though some in the NFL believe he would be better at guard due to a squared-off, squatty frame (6-foot-6, 315 pounds). His tape shows a consistent performer with awesome strength but limited balance to adjust to speed rushers.

Mauigoa has allowed just four pressures his season with non-mobile quarterback Carson Beck working behind him and has given up only one sack in the past two seasons combined.

Interior offensive line (0)

The interior offensive line class doesn't feature a first-round grade, but there are strong contenders to be selected late in the first round anyway. Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane ranks as a top-40 player on my board and has the consistent run game and pass protection skills to be a starter in the NFL. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder has already declared for the draft. Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon and Auburn center Connor Lew could push into that range, too.

Edge rusher (2)

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (No. 6)

Arguably the best player in college football this season, Bain has been a consistent, frustrating presence for opposing quarterbacks. With 55 pressures and 8.5 sacks this season, Bain has elevated from the middle-to-late first round to a certified top-10 pick. There are rumblings that his arms will measure shorter than 32 inches, but he has proved that he can excel against top competition -- as evidenced by the seven pressures he recorded against Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III (a quality NFL prospect) in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

David Bailey, Texas Tech (No. 9)

When Bailey transferred from Stanford, he was expected to become a force for the Red Raiders' defensive line. He has done that with 65 pressures, 14.5 sacks and an edge pressure rate of 21.4% that was the best in the FBS. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Bailey's speed around the edge is evident on tape, and his production matches it. There might be size concerns, but Bailey is among the nation's most improved players and has become a top-10 prospect.

Defensive tackle (1)

Peter Woods, Clemson (No. 8)

The interior defensive line group is solid and headlined by Woods, the big Clemson 3-technique. His stat line won't blow you away -- he had 11 pressures and two sacks this season -- but he rarely loses a rep and is well-rounded as a run defender and pass rusher. Woods' speed-to-power combination makes him a first-round prospect despite the lack of top-tier production, and scouts point to his ability to develop into more of a pass-rush problem once he becomes more polished in setting up moves and using his physical traits. His tape reminds me of Quinnen Williams at Alabama.

Linebacker (1)

Arvell Reese, Ohio State (No. 3)

Reese wasn't on the NFL radar entering the season, as he had limited starting reps coming in. But he might be the No. 1 pick in April. Reese's production exploded in new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's scheme. Working as both a linebacker and a pass rusher, Reese posted 69 tackles, 18 pressures and 6.5 sacks while showing speed and power around the edge reminiscent of Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter in their transformations from linebacker to edge rusher.

Reese is still a work in progress, but his production and impact this season point to a player with the talent to quickly be an NFL difference-maker at linebacker or on the edge.

Cornerback (0)

No cornerback currently has a true first-round grade, but there are two players on the radar who should be considered top-15 picks and could work their way into a 90-plus rating on my board by late April.

Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy looked like a future top-10 pick during his sophomore season in 2024. The Oregon State transfer has an all-around NFL game at 6-foot and 193 pounds, but an ACL injury suffered in January kept him out this season. McCoy's six interceptions the previous two seasons show his ball skills and instincts, but questions remain about his pro readiness after missing a season. There will be some rust that NFL teams must be comfortable with if they are going to use an early pick on him.

And then there is LSU's Mansoor Delane, who has emerged as the best cornerback in the FBS. The Virginia Tech transfer was a lockdown presence, allowing just 10 completions all season and grabbing two picks. Delane lacks ideal NFL size with shorter arms on a 5-foot-11 frame, but his play has been outstanding.

Safety (1)

Caleb Downs, Ohio State (No. 2)

If you could create the ideal safety prospect, it would look like Downs. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior is an elite open-field tackler with the closing speed to run down ball carriers and dominate angles in space. Downs can do it all, often lining up in multiple assignments depending on where the defense needs him. His four interceptions the past two seasons speak to his ball skills but also to the fact that offenses avoid him.

One rival offensive coach told me that they identify Downs on pre-snaps over a linebacker or key pass rusher -- he's that impactful. Safeties are rarely drafted in the top five, but Downs should not be overlooked. He could have a Kyle Hamilton-like role immediately as a rookie starter.