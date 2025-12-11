Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL and fined $500,000 after the league determined he violated the personal conduct policy.

Loya will be eligible to apply for reinstatement "no earlier than June 2026," the NFL said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets in Houston.

In 2023, Loya was charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky. Last year, Loya accepted a misdemeanor charge of harassment with intent to annoy, and the seven sexual assault charges were dropped.

He entered an Alford plea in March 2024, which allowed him to continue to assert his innocence with the acknowledgment that the evidence in the case was enough for a jury to find him guilty.

"With the full support and cooperation of the Texans, the league has subsequently conducted an investigation, following which the commissioner determined Mr. Loya's actions violated the NFL's personal conduct policy," the NFL said in its statement and added that Loya has had "no involvement with the club or league affairs since being charged in the spring of 2023."

"The Texans cooperated with the NFL's investigation and fully support the suspension of Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners," the team said in a statement. "This behavior has no place in our organization or our community. Since charges were first filed, Mr. Loya has been prohibited from participating in any Club or League activities. That will continue indefinitely in accordance with the NFL's decision."

Loya is the co-founder of OTC Global Holdings and purchased a minority stake in the Texans in 2002, the franchise's first season.