It's near the end of the NFL regular season, which means players are running out of time to show off their best pregame fits.

With it being this late in the season, the weather is turning to the cooler side. Snow and freezing temperatures are no stranger in some parts of the country at this time, leading to cozier fits. However, NFL teams playing in warmer weathers made sure to take advantage of the climate in their entrances.

That was on full display on "Thursday Night Football" as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Atlanta Falcons in Florida. Arriving in a t-shirt didn't turn heads like it usually might in mid-December, but it may prove to be a rare sight in Week 15.

Here are the top fashionable arrivals from around the league in Week 15.

Thursday night fits

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield opted for a white long sleeve with a bunny's head in the middle for his pregame fit. With Tampa Bay playing in its "Creamsicle" throwbacks, linebacker Yaya Diaby arrived in a classic longsleeve.

