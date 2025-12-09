Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford joins Rich Eisen to talk about his MVP buzz and his level of play this season. (1:02)

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. An overtime win by the Chargers over the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" concluded an exciting Week 14 slate that saw the Jaguars, Packers and Steelers move into first place in their respective divisions.

How do these teams fit in our updated Power Rankings? In addition to the 1-32 rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick the most shocking statistical ranking -- good or bad -- for the teams they cover. Which teams are struggling in the turnover margin compared to the rest of the league? Which players are surprisingly one of the best at an individual stat? Which offenses are struggling on third down?

Let's get into all that, starting with a new No. 1 team from last week's rankings. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 14 result: Beat the Cardinals 45-17

Week 14 ranking: 2

Most shocking statistical ranking: First in first-quarter points

The Rams have scored 100 points in first quarters, which is 14 more than the next closest team, according to ESPN Research. That is a stark difference to the slow starts that plagued the Rams for much of last season, when they scored just 30 points in first quarters over the course of the entire regular season (31st in the NFL). It took them seven games to pass that mark in 2025. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 14 result: Bye

Week 14 ranking: 1

Most shocking statistical ranking: Marcus Jones is second in average yards on punt returns

Jones has 87- and 94-yard punt returns for touchdowns, and his 18.8 average is just behind the Titans' Chimere Dike (19.9). Jones entered this season, his fourth in the NFL, averaging 13.3 yards per punt return in his career, with one touchdown. "I think he's an All-Pro player -- an all-around athlete who does everything," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "He brings a lot of juice." -- Mike Reiss

Week 14 result: Beat the Falcons 37-9

Week 14 ranking: 4

Most shocking statistical ranking: Second in giveaways

The Seahawks turned the ball over 24 times last season, but that made sense with a pass-heavy offense that wasn't all that prolific. This season, they rank sixth in scoring (26.5 points per game) despite 23 turnovers. Two of them actually came on defense via fumbles on interception returns, but it has been a problem for an otherwise strong offense. While quarterback Sam Darnold has been an upgrade over Geno Smith in virtually every way, Darnold leads the NFL with 16 turnovers despite operating the NFL's most run-heavy offense. -- Brady Henderson

Week 14 result: Beat the Raiders 24-17

Week 14 ranking: 3

Most shocking statistical ranking: Quarterback Bo Nix is third in pass attempts and completions

Coach Sean Payton has often said the two things that make life easier for his second-year quarterback are a commitment to the run game and a high-end defense. "Those two things help your quarterback's development,'' he said. Well, 13 games into the season, the Broncos undoubtedly have one of the league's best defenses. But with a wavering commitment to the run game, Nix is now one of the league's most active throwers. He was efficient against the Raiders, connecting on 31 of 38 attempts, but he's still minus-2% in completions above expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 14 result: Beat the Bears 28-21

Week 14 ranking: 5

Most shocking statistical ranking: 25th in takeaways

As good as the Packers have been on defense -- fourth in fewest yards allowed and sixth in fewest points allowed -- they're not taking the ball away like they did in 2024. A year after they forced 31 turnovers (tied for fourth most in the league), they have just 12, which includes one special teams fumble recovery. The Packers had 17 interceptions last season and have only seven so far this season, including just one by a cornerback (Keisean Nixon to end Sunday's win). -- Rob Demovsky

Week 14 result: Beat the Bengals 39-34

Week 14 ranking: 9

Most shocking statistical ranking: Defensive end Joey Bosa is first in forced fumbles

Much of what the Bills are doing statistically is to be expected, including offensive numbers that are down from last season's difficult-to-replicate lack of turnovers or sacks. But there was some uncertainty as to what Bosa would be at this point in his career. The one-year signing has aged well overall, and the highs have included his five forced fumbles. Bosa's most recent turnover came versus the Steelers in Week 13, leading to a Christian Benford touchdown. This is already his second-most forced fumbles in a single season (seven in 2021). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 14 result: Bye

Week 14 ranking: 7

Most shocking statistical ranking: Eighth in scoring defense

It's not just that the Niners finished 29th in this category in 2024 (25.6 points allowed per game), this defense (20.7) is also finding ways to limit scoring despite missing star linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) for most of the season. The Niners rank in the bottom half of the league in most major defensive categories (expected points added, takeaways, yards per play, defensive efficiency and yards per play) but still have kept the team in most of its games. That has helped put the 49ers in prime playoff position for the stretch run. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 14 result: Beat the Colts 36-19

Week 14 ranking: 13

Most shocking statistical ranking: Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is 50th in receiving yards

Expectations were pretty high for Thomas after a big rookie season -- 1,282 yards (third in the NFL) and 10 TDs -- but he has had issues catching the ball (five drops) and rookie Travis Hunter moved ahead of Thomas into the No. 1 receiver role by Week 7 before Hunter's season-ending injury. Thomas did miss three games because of an ankle injury and has had five catches for 115 yards in the two games since his return. But the team now views Jakobi Meyers -- whom they traded for on Nov. 4 -- as its No. 1 wideout. Thomas has 535 receiving yards so far. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 14 result: Lost to the Chargers 22-19 (OT)

Week 14 ranking: 6

Most shocking statistical ranking: 28th on third-down conversions

The Eagles have been among the worst on three-and-outs for most of the season -- shocking giving all the talent on that side of the ball. But a mix of pre-snap penalties and a substantial drop in rushing success has prevented the offense from getting into a flow. They ranked 11th in third-down success rate last season (40.28%) but entered Monday's game near the bottom at 34.46%. -- Tim McManus

Week 14 result: Lost to the Packers 28-21

Week 14 ranking: 8

Most shocking statistical ranking: First in takeaways

The Bears continue to add to their league-leading total of 27 takeaways despite their lack of a consistent pass rush. What makes that number even more impressive are Chicago's 18 interceptions, which rank No. 1. The back end of the Bears' defense continues to be opportunistic and has helped produce a plus-17 turnover margin. No other team has a turnover margin better than plus-12. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 14 result: Beat the Cowboys 44-30

Week 14 ranking: 11

Most shocking statistical ranking: First in points per game

Coach Dan Campbell took over playcalling duties from first-year offensive coordinator John Morton in Week 10, which was a sign that the Lions' offense didn't look as fluid and consistent as it did under Ben Johnson in 2024. But Detroit leads the NFL with 30.3 points per game. The Lions have also reached the 40-point mark three times this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and 12 times since the start of the 2023 season. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 14 result: Beat the Chiefs 20-10

Week 14 ranking: 12

Most shocking statistical ranking: Safety Jalen Pitre is second in passer rating allowed

Last season, Pitre allowed a passer rating of roughly 113 by giving up five touchdowns and an interception, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. But he's allowing only a 43 rating this season, which is behind Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean for best in the league. Pitre had a highlight interception against the Chiefs when he forced a tipped pass up in the air and found a way to secure the pick. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 14 result: Beat the Eagles 22-19 (OT)

Week 14 ranking: 14

Most shocking statistical ranking: Quarterback Justin Herbert is tied for third in interceptions

Herbert has been uncharacteristically reckless with the football in 2025. Last season, he had the fewest interceptions in the NFL (three), reinforcing his place as one of the league's best decision-makers. This season has been a different story. His 11 interceptions are already his second most in a single season, and he threw one Monday night. Herbert's career high for interceptions was 15 in 2021. -- Kris Rhim

Week 14 result: Beat the Ravens 27-22

Week 14 ranking: 21

Most shocking statistical ranking: 28th in yards allowed per game

Coach Mike Tomlin touted a defense capable of "historic things" in the preseason, but that projection has fallen well short. Instead, the NFL's highest-paid defense has allowed 369.3 yards per game, and it gave up 420 to the Ravens on Sunday. However, part of the Steelers' defensive struggles can be attributed to the offense's inability to sustain drives. In Baltimore, the defense played 28 more snaps than the offense. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 14 result: Lost to the Lions 44-30

Week 14 ranking: 15

Most shocking statistical ranking: 27th in takeaways

With five interceptions and five forced fumbles, the Cowboys are on pace for 13 takeaways. They had 22 a season ago when the defense struggled statistically. In their three-year playoff run from 2022 to 2024, they had 34, 33 and 26 takeaways. The Cowboys rank 29th in turnover margin (minus-8) as well. The teams below them -- the Commanders, Vikings and Jets -- have won 11 games combined. -- Todd Archer

Week 14 result: Lost to the Texans 20-10

Week 14 ranking: 16

Most shocking statistical ranking: Tied for second-most drops

Before the season, the Chiefs believed their collection of pass catchers was the best in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. But following Sunday's loss, the Chiefs have 24 dropped passes, according to ESPN Research. Tight end Travis Kelce had two drops Sunday night and has a league-leading eight drops this season. Also, Kelce has three drops that resulted in interceptions, tied for the most by any player in a single season in the past 10 years. -- Nate Taylor

Week 14 result: Lost to the Jaguars 36-19

Week 14 ranking: 10

Most shocking statistical ranking: 28th in third-down defense

The Colts poured a ton of money and resources into their defense, but there has been a nagging issue in their inability to stop drives when opportunities arise. That's largely due to them allowing conversions on 43.5% of third-down attempts, which keeps Indy's offense on the sideline for too long. Defensive injuries have had an impact -- defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, as well as cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward have missed multiple games -- but the Colts probably expected more from their investments. -- Stephen Holder

Week 14 result: Bye

Week 14 ranking: 18

Most shocking statistical ranking: 31st in sacks

This is shocking for several reasons. First, Carolina put a lot of effort into adding talent to improve on a last-place ranking in sacks (27) a season ago and are headed for a worse year (18 so far). That's significant because sacks and pressure are key to coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme. But the Panthers are still much better on defense overall (16th in points allowed) and in position to make the playoffs. -- David Newton

Week 14 result: Lost to the Steelers 27-22

Week 14 ranking: 19

Most shocking statistical ranking: Quarterback Lamar Jackson's NFL-worst completion rate in the red zone

Jackson has been off his game all season, but even more so inside the 20-yard line. His 42.5% completion rate in the red zone (17-of-52) is lower than even rookies Dillon Gabriel (45.2%) and Jaxson Dart (42.9%). This represents a dramatic change from a season ago, when Jackson had the third-best completion rate in the red zone (70.3%). His struggles in the red zone are a big reason Baltimore is averaging 23.9 points per game, which is its fewest since 2022. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 14 result: Lost to the Saints 24-20

Week 14 ranking: 17

Most shocking statistical ranking: 30th in red zone defensive efficiency

While coach Todd Bowles' defense is sometimes known as "high risk, high reward," his defensive units have typically been stingy in the red zone. But not in 2025. The Bucs have surrendered touchdowns on 68.8% of opposing drives into the red zone. They gave up 54.4% last season (14th best) and just 42.6% in 2023 (third best). With the additions and how healthy they've managed to stay on defense, they shouldn't be going backward. -- Jenna Laine

Week 14 result: Beat the Jets 34-10

Week 14 ranking: 20

Most shocking statistical ranking: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tied for first in interceptions

With four games to spare, Tagovailoa has already matched his career-high interception total with 14, tying the Raiders' Geno Smith for the league lead. Tagovailoa has protected the ball well for most of his career, but he owns a career-worst 3.9% interception rate this season. His turnover woes are a microcosm of Miami's passing game as a whole, which ranks 28th in yards per game. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 14 result: Lost to the Bills 39-34

Week 14 ranking: 22

Most shocking statistical ranking: Tied for 31st in third-down defense

This is especially notable given how Bills quarterback Josh Allen sealed the win against the Bengals with a successful rush on third-and-15. The Bengals are allowing opponents to convert third downs on 47.8% of their attempts. That is 5.8% higher than it was a year ago, when the defense was the primary reason the team missed the playoffs and coordinator Lou Anarumo was fired in favor of Al Golden. Opponents have also had the shortest distance to gain on third-down attempts at 5.9 yards. -- Ben Baby

Week 14 result: Beat the Commanders 31-0

Week 14 ranking: 24

Most shocking statistical ranking: Linebacker Eric Wilson is first in pressure rate since Week 3

The Vikings signed Wilson, 31, this spring as a core special teams player and a backup to inside linebackers Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. But he joined the starting lineup in Week 2 following Blakeman's hamstring injury, and remained there when Blakeman returned, sending Pace to the bench. In the process, Wilson has become a crucial member of coordinator Brian Flores' blitz schemes and has an NFL-high 17.4% pressure rate since Week 3. It's not as if he is getting schemed up for free rushes, either. Wilson has been unblocked on only seven of his 115 rushes. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 14 result: Lost to the Seahawks 37-9

Week 14 ranking: 25

Most shocking statistical ranking: Third in total sacks

The Falcons have not been good at getting to the quarterback for about a decade. Coming into this season, they had 30 fewer sacks than any team since 2019. New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich changed things up this season with a more aggressive approach to blitzing. Atlanta also drafted two edge rushers -- Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. -- in the first round. The result has been 43 sacks, including six from Pearce, who has had five straight games with at least one. That's the longest sack streak by a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 14 result: Lost to the Vikings 31-0

Week 14 ranking: 23

Most shocking statistical ranking: 32nd in opponent QBR

Offensively, there are numerous bad stats that can be explained by a heavy amount of injuries. The defense has suffered its fair share of injuries recently, but it has been bad most of the season and the opposing QBR stat reflects its struggles. The Commanders can no longer apply pressure, and they don't hold up in coverage. The result has been the worst opposing QBR in the NFL after finishing 16th a year ago. In the past five games, it's a staggering 76.8. -- John Keim

Week 14 result: Lost to the Rams 45-17

Week 14 ranking: 26

Most shocking statistical ranking: Edge Josh Sweat is second in forced fumbles

Sweat was paid $76.4 million to be an impact player, and he has been just that, especially when rushing the passer. His four forced fumbles lead the NFL, and being able to get the ball loose was a goal of his this season. Sweat said he knew he needed to do something different to stand out this season, and that was it. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 14 result: Beat the Buccaneers 24-20

Week 14 ranking: 30

Most shocking statistical ranking: 32nd in opponent starting field position

The Saints are last in opponents' starting field position after a punt, with their opponents averaging a start position at their own 27.8-yard line. Much of the focus with special teams issues has been on kicking after Blake Grupe was released following eight missed field goals, but this stat highlights an issue with the punter and coverage units that the Saints will need to address next season. They have spent several years trying to find a long-term punter with little success. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 14 result: Lost to the Titans 31-29

Week 14 ranking: 27

Most shocking statistical ranking: 24th in win probability added on special teams

The Browns' special teams units were average last season -- 16th in win probability added, per Pro Football Reference -- but they have regressed to among the worst in the league. Every week seems to be a new issue: On Sunday, the Browns allowed the first blocked punt by the Titans since 2012. Cleveland has had several young players contributing on special teams, and their mistakes have played a part in losses. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 14 result: Bye

Week 14 ranking: 29

Most shocking statistical ranking: 32nd in yards per rush allowed

So maybe it's not stunning the Giants are last in this category. They've struggled to stop the run for three straight years. But this bad? The Giants are allowing a staggering 5.78 yards per rush this season, which is on pace to allow the most yards per rush of any team over at least the past 90 years. You have to go back to 1950 when the New York Yanks allowed 5.63 yards per rush to find their nearest competition. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 14 result: Lost to the Dolphins 34-10

Week 14 ranking: 28

Most shocking statistical ranking: Zero interceptions on defense

That's right, zero. Entering Monday night, there were 293 interceptions in the NFL this season -- and not one by a player on the Jets' defense. The next-closest team has five. The 13-game drought is the second-longest since 1960, one shy of the mark for futility that was held by the 2024 49ers. Coach Aaron Glenn, who made 41 interceptions as a player, called it "puzzling." It's not like they've had a ton of chances; the Jets have been charged with only three dropped interceptions. -- Rich Cimini

Week 14 result: Beat the Browns 31-29

Week 14 ranking: 32

Most shocking statistical ranking: Wide receiver Chimere Dike is first in all-purpose yards

Dike, Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey might seem like a pretty random group. But that's the exact order for the top five players in all-purpose yards. The idea that Dike, a rookie fourth-round pick, leads all players with 1,984 yards -- 301 more than Robinson -- is mind-boggling. He has been a jolt of fresh air for the Titans' return unit. His 67-yard punt return touchdown on Nov. 2 was the first by a Titans player since 2012. Dike also leads the NFL with 1,322 yards on kickoff returns. Offensively, he has contributed two touchdowns. -- Turron Davenport

Week 14 result: Lost to the Broncos 24-17

Week 14 ranking: 31

Most shocking statistical ranking: 21st in blitz rate and 30th in pressure rate

The Raiders have a blitz rate of 26.0%, which is their second-lowest mark since Patrick Graham became the team's defensive coordinator in 2022, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Las Vegas also has a pressure rate of 27.4%, which ranks 30th in the NFL and is their lowest over the past four seasons. Outside of defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Raiders have struggled to attack opposing quarterbacks, which has been a key factor in the unit's struggles. -- Ryan McFadden