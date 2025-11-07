Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of an ankle injury.

Thomas leads the Jaguars in receptions (30) and receiving yards (420). Without him and with Travis Hunter on IR with a knee injury, Jacksonville will be without its top two receivers. Dyami Brown (19 catches for 219 yards) has yet to clear concussion protocol as well.

The team traded for Jakobi Meyers (33 catches, 352 yards) on Tuesday. He, Parker Washington (25 catches for 297 yards) and Tim Patrick (four catches for 63 yards) would be the top three receivers against the Texans if Brown is unable to play.

"BT, he can roll, and he rises to playing against these guys; he has in the past and had a huge moment for us in that game last time to seal that victory," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. "So, not having him is a big deal for us, and those guys are going to continue to have to step up again this week and go make some dirty, grimy, contested plays, and that's the kind of game it's going to have to be."

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), left guard Ezra Cleveland (knee/ankle) and tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee) also likely won't play against the Texans after not practicing all week.