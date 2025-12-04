NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly talks with Rich Eisen about how he views the Bills' current season. (0:55)

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay, who was claimed by the Bills on waivers Wednesday, is unsure if he wants to continue playing and will not be reporting to Buffalo.

"Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing," Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Slay, 34, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday after the sides mutually agreed to part ways. He was a healthy scratch in the Steelers' loss to the Bills on Sunday as Pittsburgh opted instead to elevate Asante Samuel Jr. to the active roster for the game.

Slay played in 10 games for Pittsburgh this season, starting nine. He recorded 3 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery, 36 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season, capping a five-year tenure in Philadelphia. The Eagles also put in a waiver claim for Slay, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network. The Bills had the higher priority in the waiver process, however.

A six-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2017, Slay has 28 interceptions, 163 passes defended and 655 tackles in his 13-season career, which began with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.