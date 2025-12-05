DETROIT -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion in the third quarter.

While leaping for a fade pass from Dak Prescott in the end zone, Lamb's head hit the ground when he landed. He made a fencing response with his arms extended, and Prescott immediately ran to make sure he was OK. He went to the medical tent for further examination and was ruled out of the game.

As Javonte Williams scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the game, Lamb emerged from the medical tent and walked to the locker room. Lamb had six catches for 121 yards before the injury.

Without Lamb, the Cowboys have George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo remaining at receiver.

Lamb suffered a concussion in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed one game. He missed the final two games last year because of a shoulder injury.

Lamb missed three games earlier this season because of a high ankle sprain. With 121 yards Thursday, he tied Tony Hill for the second-most 100-yard receiving games in team history with 26. Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is the leader with 47. This was Lamb's fifth 100-yard game of the season.