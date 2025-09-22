Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's victory against Arizona and will need season-ending surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Testing revealed a clean tear, sources told ESPN.

Bosa left Sunday's 16-15 victory with about a minute left in the first quarter. On the play, Bosa was rushing Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray from the left side and engaged with left tackle Kelvin Beachum when Cardinals guard Evan Brown came over for the double team and knocked Bosa to the ground.

Bosa's right knee appeared to bend awkwardly as he went down and Murray's pass fell incomplete. Bosa walked slowly to the sideline, where the Niners' training staff began treating his injury while Bosa was on his back.

After a few moments, Bosa walked to the blue medical tent, where he remained for about five minutes before emerging. He spent the next couple of minutes doing some stretching and high knees but eventually made his way to the locker room while giving a thumbs down.

He had 2 sacks, 8 pressures, 15 tackles and a 21.9% pass rush win rate in the first two weeks of the season.

Bosa's injury was the latest for a Niners team that has been plagued with them so far this season. The 49ers lost tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) in Week 1 and then wideout Jauan Jennings (shoulder, ankle) and left guard Ben Bartch (ankle) in Week 2.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.