How can the Rams solve their cornerback problem?

LOS ANGELES -- Since trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey in March 2023, the Los Angeles Rams have not invested heavily in the position.

But the Rams are facing a pivotal offseason at corner, with four free agents at the position and decisions likely coming on two others.

General manager Les Snead has made it clear that the Rams want to make the most of however long veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford plays, and this is a group the general manager said in early February that the team will "attack over the next few weeks and few months."

"I think that's a group because of the contracts expiring even ... again, how many years they've been in the league is definitely something we have to sit down and maybe stabilize it more from a standpoint of getting the right people in under the right contracts and things like that based on how many guys are up or voiding and things like that," Snead said.

As the Rams approach the start of the new league year, here's a look at how the Rams could address the position:

CURRENT

Entering the 2026 season, the Rams have cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Darious Williams and Josh Wallace on their roster. This offseason, the Rams will have to decide whether to pick up Forbes' fifth-year option. Los Angeles claimed Forbes, a 2023 first-round pick, off waivers from the Washington Commanders in 2024.

Forbes played a career-high 17 regular-season games for Los Angeles in 2025, finishing with three interceptions, a forced fumble and 45 tackles (32 solo).

"We felt based on how we viewed him coming out, that it would be a nice experiment to bring in," Snead said. "Similar to all the players we do. A lot of times when they first get here, I call it the first day of school. They don't know anyone. They're not really sure of the system. We put them in. They dive in. If they care, they evolve.

"He's definitely someone who's shown the willingness to learn our system and to try to execute it to the best of his ability on game days."

Williams has one season left on the three-year, $22.5 million contract he signed in 2024, but has a cap hit of $8.66 million and no guaranteed salary remaining on the deal.

The Rams have four cornerbacks scheduled to hit free agency: Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary and Derion Kendrick.

"Yeah, there are a lot of discussions," Rams coach Sean McVay said in early February. "I thought we had a rotation of guys, and I thought they did a really good job. Then there were some games that we had some tough things that occurred.

"Cobie had a bunch of ball production this year. I think there were certain games that you really saw what Emmanuel Forbes can hope to be on a consistent basis. Darious has played really good quality football for us for years and he's an experienced vet. Then Ahkello has done really good stuff for us. He just wasn't able to ever really get where he's able to play long enough and stay healthy. Those are your main four corners that you're playing with on the outside. I thought Roger McCreary did some really good stuff when he got a chance in an opportunity to play later on in the season."

Los Angeles did re-sign Quentin Lake last offseason, and although he is listed as a safety, he plays the star position for the Rams.

"Obviously, with just the contract situation in general of a lot of those guys, that's a spot that we will definitely look closely into and figure out how we consistently figure what's the best things for our football team," McVay said. "There was a lot of good stuff that they did and then a lot of things that we can all collectively improve upon."

DRAFT

The Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft after trading with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025 to acquire their 2026 first (No. 13). Los Angeles also has the No. 29 pick.

If the Rams do use one or both of those first-round selections on a cornerback, it will be new territory for Snead and McVay. Los Angeles has not used a first-round pick on a defensive back since 2006, a streak that is eight years longer than any other team in the NFL, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

In recent mock drafts for ESPN, Yates had the Rams double-dipping at the position, taking Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy at 13 and teammate Colton Hood at No. 29.

In his February mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller had the Rams taking Hood at No. 13.

SIGN

The Rams entered mid-February with nearly $45 million in cap space in 2026, according to OverTheCap.com. While Los Angeles has several players eligible for contract extensions from the 2023 draft class -- including wide receiver Puka Nacua, outside linebacker Byron Young, defensive tackle Kobie Turner and guard Steve Avila -- the Rams have managed their salary cap in a way that would allow them to be active in free agency.

Among ESPN's Matt Bowen's top 50 pending free agents, there are several cornerbacks, including Alontae Taylor (No. 12), Riq Woolen (No. 14) and Jaylen Watson (No.16).

While the Rams will have the cap space to make a move in free agency, it is not a position they have been known to address with an aggressive signing.

TRADE

The Rams could also address the position using their draft capital, something Snead and McVay have not shied away from in the past. In February 2018, the Rams acquired cornerback Marcus Peters for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round selection. He spent 22 regular-season games in Los Angeles before the Rams traded him to the Baltimore Ravens.

That day, the Rams sent two first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey.

Earlier in the week, ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together 11 trade proposals that might make sense for both sides, including the Rams trading a 2026 first-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie, a 2022 first-round pick, is entering the final season of his rookie deal (he is set to play on his $13.6 million fifth-year option in 2026).

If the Rams do trade for a veteran difference-maker at the position, it will likely be a player on an expiring contract. And depending on who that player is, it might not take a first-round pick.