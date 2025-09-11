Despite being impressed with J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut, Stephen A. Smith isn't convinced the Vikings have found their franchise QB. (1:06)

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have lost linebacker Blake Cashman for at least a month because of a hamstring injury he suffered Monday night in the team's 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings placed Cashman, their primary defensive signal-caller, and running back/kick returner Ty Chandler (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining both for at least the next four games.

They are also watching the progress of safety Harrison Smith (personal health issue), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee), linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion protocol), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion protocol), tight end Josh Oliver (ankle) and center Ryan Kelly (toe) to see if any of them will be available for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cashman suffered the injury while chasing Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams down the sideline Monday night. He is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Eric Wilson, whom the Vikings signed as a free agent this offseason. The Vikings also signed tight end Nick Vannett from their practice squad, a possible indication about Oliver's availability.

Meanwhile, cornerback Tyrek Funderburk and linebacker Sione Takitaki were signed to the practice squad.