TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from injured reserve in advance of Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Both players, who began their 21-day practice window one week ago, had to be activated so they could be eligible to play. They are both officially listed as questionable, and if they do play, it will mark the first time all year that the Bucs will have their top four receivers on the field together.

"[They] looked good, they looked fresh, they ran great routes, they looked like they never left," Bowles said Wednesday. "Obviously, they haven't been hit or anything yet, but they looked good in practice."

A source told ESPN that McMillan suffered three fractured vertebrae and two herniated discs in the second preseason game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Evans suffered a broken collarbone in Week 7 at the Detroit Lions.

To make room for Evans and McMillan, the Bucs waived defensive lineman C.J. Brewer and wide receiver Ryan Miller.

The Bucs will also get All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs back after he missed last Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints with an oblique injury.

Bucs inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hip) and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) will both be out. Starting safety Tykee Smith (neck, shoulder) and starting tight end Cade Otton (knee) are doubtful to play.

As for the Falcons' key weapons -- wide receiver Drake London has officially been ruled out for the fourth straight game. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., who is dealing with a knee injury, is listed as questionable. Coach Raheem Morris, however, said he feels good about Pitts playing.

After falling to the Saints, the Bucs are 7-6 and tied with the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South, while the Falcons are coming off a 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are sitting at 4-9.