TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers are signing veteran outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad after a tryout Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pierre-Paul, 36, was a member of the Bucs' Super Bowl LV team in 2020 and last played an NFL game in 2023, seeing action in three games -- one for the New Orleans Saints and two for the Miami Dolphins. Before that, his last full season was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, where he recorded three sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

The Bucs' 32 sacks this season rank 13th in the league. But in Sunday's loss to the Saints, outside linebacker Haason Reddick left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Reddick did not participate in the team's walk-through Monday as the Bucs prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

In Pierre-Paul's four seasons with the Bucs (2018-21), he registered 33 sacks -- tied for 10th all-time in franchise history -- 35 tackles for a loss and 55 quarterback hits. He also had eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. The Bucs allowed Pierre-Paul's contract to expire after the 2021 season in which he recorded 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The 15th overall draft pick by the New York Giants in 2010, Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 2012. In addition to overcoming a devastating fireworks accident that resulted in the amputation of his right index finger and significant damage to his middle finger and thumb in 2015, Pierre-Paul overcame fractured vertebrae in his neck in a motor vehicle accident in 2019.

He has 94.5 sacks in his career.