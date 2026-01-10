Even in the wild-card round, teams are still bringing uniform heat -- especially those returning to the postseason.
Playing in their first playoff game since January 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all teal against the Buffalo Bills. It's a familiar look for Jacksonville, which wore the combination five times in the regular season. However, it has never donned the look in the postseason. Buffalo will counter with white uniforms and blue pants.
Monochromatic looks are common across wild-card weekend. The Carolina Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will wear all black against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles opted for white uniforms and sol pants, which it wore when it won Super Bowl LVI. On "Monday Night Football," the Houston Texans will rock all white versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off for just the third time in the postseason. But it's a familiar sight when it comes to the wardrobes, as Chicago and Green Bay are wearing classic looks. It's the same for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, with both sides sticking with tradition.
Here's a look at the uniforms for the wild-card round.
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Liberty white
Pants: Liberty white
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: Teal
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Powder blue
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: White
Pants: Sol
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Silver
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: Midnight green
Pants: White
Pittsburgh Steelers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gold
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold