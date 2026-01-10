        <
          NFL wild-card uniforms: Jaguars rocking all teal against Bills

          The Jacksonville Jaguars are wearing all-teal against the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibJan 10, 2026, 04:30 PM

          Even in the wild-card round, teams are still bringing uniform heat -- especially those returning to the postseason.

          Playing in their first playoff game since January 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all teal against the Buffalo Bills. It's a familiar look for Jacksonville, which wore the combination five times in the regular season. However, it has never donned the look in the postseason. Buffalo will counter with white uniforms and blue pants.

          Monochromatic looks are common across wild-card weekend. The Carolina Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will wear all black against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles opted for white uniforms and sol pants, which it wore when it won Super Bowl LVI. On "Monday Night Football," the Houston Texans will rock all white versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

          The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off for just the third time in the postseason. But it's a familiar sight when it comes to the wardrobes, as Chicago and Green Bay are wearing classic looks. It's the same for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, with both sides sticking with tradition.

          Here's a look at the uniforms for the wild-card round.

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Liberty white

          Pants: Liberty white

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: Teal

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Powder blue

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Sol

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Silver

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: Midnight green

          Pants: White

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gold

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold