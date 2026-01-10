Open Extended Reactions

Even in the wild-card round, teams are still bringing uniform heat -- especially those returning to the postseason.

Playing in their first playoff game since January 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all teal against the Buffalo Bills. It's a familiar look for Jacksonville, which wore the combination five times in the regular season. However, it has never donned the look in the postseason. Buffalo will counter with white uniforms and blue pants.

Monochromatic looks are common across wild-card weekend. The Carolina Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will wear all black against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles opted for white uniforms and sol pants, which it wore when it won Super Bowl LVI. On "Monday Night Football," the Houston Texans will rock all white versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will face off for just the third time in the postseason. But it's a familiar sight when it comes to the wardrobes, as Chicago and Green Bay are wearing classic looks. It's the same for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, with both sides sticking with tradition.

Here's a look at the uniforms for the wild-card round.

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Carolina Panthers

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Chicago Bears

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Green Bay Packers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Houston Texans

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Liberty white

Pants: Liberty white

Jacksonville Jaguars

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: Teal

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Powder blue

Los Angeles Rams

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: Sol

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Silver

Philadelphia Eagles

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: Midnight green

Pants: White

Pittsburgh Steelers

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gold

San Francisco 49ers

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold