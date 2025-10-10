Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL draft kicks off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, and we're already breaking down prospects -- especially the quarterbacks.

After a banner 2024 draft in which a record six quarterbacks went off the board in the first 12 picks, only two QBs were drafted in the first round in 2025. Will 2026 end up closer to the record 2024 crop, or more like the understated 2025 version? We'll start the journey to the answer by stacking quarterbacks who are eligible and could get picked in the 2026 class.

To clarify, I don't expect every QB listed below to end up in the 2026 draft pool. Injuries could happen and players could choose to stay in school and wait until 2027 (or even later in some cases). Conversely, more quarterbacks could hop on the radar between now and April. And these rankings will change and evolve as we get more information. After all, conference play is just starting up in the 2025 college football season, and we still have all-star events, the combine and pro days ahead of us.

So let's get to it, ranking the best QBs in the 2026 class as of now.

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 206 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore | Projected range: Round 1

Where he excels: Moore has been among the biggest risers in the country regardless of position thanks to his accuracy and poise. After starting his career at UCLA in 2023 and then transferring to Oregon and sitting behind Dillon Gabriel last season, Moore has been given the keys to the Ducks' attack this season. He has flourished in the first five games, throwing for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdown passes and 1 interception while showcasing a smooth, compact release.

Moore was unflappable at Penn State on Sept. 27, completing 74.4% of his passes (29-of-39) and throwing for 248 yards. He was unaffected by the hostile environment, throwing the eventual game-winning touchdown pass in double overtime.

"It doesn't matter if it's the first play of the game or a deciding play in overtime, his heartbeat remains the same," said an AFC scouting director from a QB-needy team.

Moore is a fluid passer with an above-average arm and the excellent field vision necessary to dissect defenses. Despite his thin, wiry frame, his strength in the pocket and overall calmness are two of his better attributes. His high awareness levels help him not only scan and execute throws accurately but also escape and make plays with his legs when flushed. His uncanny ability to keep his eyes forward on the move allows him to rediscover receivers when scrambling, making him just as dangerous outside the pocket as inside it. Moore's 0.7% sack rate is the fourth-lowest percentage in the FBS; he rarely panics.

Where he needs work: Moore has played at a high level so far this season, but the sample size is still small. He's also young (doesn't turn 21 until after the draft), so scouts want to see how he does in more big games, as Penn State is the only high-quality defense he has faced thus far this season. That could happen quickly, as the Ducks host No. 7 Indiana on Saturday and are in good position to make the Big Ten championship game and qualify for the College Football Playoff. As far as on-field things to work on, Moore has been inconsistent driving the ball on underneath throws.

There's plenty of uncertainty about what Moore will decide to do at season's end. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, he has the option of returning to Oregon in 2026 for his redshirt junior season. But he has put himself in position to be drafted highly if his quality play continues.

How do Dante Moore, Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers and Fernando Mendoza stack up? ESPN Illustration

2. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 225 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Round 1

Where he excels: There always seems to be a quarterback who quickly surges from Day 2/3 consideration prior to the season into early Round 1 (see Jayden Daniels and Cam Ward). Mendoza is the leading candidate to fill that role this year. He transferred to Indiana in the offseason after spending his first three seasons at Cal. He generated plenty of buzz in the offseason, which has carried over into the first few games of the 2025 campaign. Mendoza's 16 touchdown passes rank second in the FBS, and he has thrown for 1,208 passing yards and only one interception.

Mendoza is a lanky, decisive pocket passer who makes split-second decisions, which fits perfectly in Indiana's quick-passing, efficient scheme. Half of his passing yards this season have come on run-pass options or concepts that include zero- or one-step drops. Attaching isolated or singular routes behind run-game concepts has been beneficial for Mendoza, who is comfortable with reads that put single defenders in conflict. His three-quarter throwing motion makes him ideal for the Hoosiers' scheme.

He has also been phenomenal in the red zone. His 13 red zone touchdowns are four more than the next-best FBS quarterback.

Where he needs work: While Mendoza is comfortable within the confines of the pocket, he struggles when forced off his original launch point. He has completed only 16.7% of his passes when on the move, showing inaccuracy when flushed outside the pocket, moving his feet or in scramble situations. He has also had issues against pressure, completing only 45.8% of his passes there while being sacked five times.

Mendoza has asserted himself as one of the top passers in the 2026 class and is on an upward trajectory, but he will be tested down the road. Along with Saturday's game against Oregon, Mendoza will also play at Penn State on Nov. 8. Those are prime opportunities for him to stake a claim as this class' QB1.

3. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 240 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore | Projected range: Late Round 1-Early Day 2

Where he excels: Multiple scouts told me prior to the season that Sellers was one of the favorites to be the top QB in the 2026 class. He has a chiseled frame, a powerful arm and dynamic running ability, making him a high-impact dual-threat prospect.

Sellers has 886 passing yards, four touchdown throws and one interception this season while adding 98 rushing yards and another touchdown. He has greatly improved his accuracy, with his 7.2% off-target percentage ranking 19th in the FBS and a clear upgrade over his 13.6% figure in 2024, which ranked 88th. He can put the ball where it needs to go when operating in structure and trusting what he sees downfield.

I think he is equipped to thrive immediately in the NFL. Sellers' pocket strength to escape and avoid the rush when things are crumbling around him will be among the best in the league as soon as he arrives. He is a powerful runner who is extremely difficult to corral and bring down.

Where he needs work: While Sellers is talented, he's still working through the nuances of seeing, reading and reacting to defenses as a passer. When is it all going to come together? It's the question that nearly every scout that I've talked to continues to ask, and they feel South Carolina's offense isn't boosting him.

"I like his skill set, but that offense just isn't helping him grow right now," an NFC director of scouting said. "If a team with a good offensive playcaller can get their hands on him and be patient, I think he has a tremendous ceiling, but it has to be a long, patient process."

A leaky offensive line hasn't done Sellers any favors. He has faced pressure on 42.5% of his dropbacks, the eighth most in the FBS. He has also been sacked on an FBS-high 12.4% of his dropbacks, and his 2.95-second average time to throw ranks 120th out of 138 quarterbacks. And he must develop better pace on short-to-intermediate throws, as he routinely makes those passes too hot to handle for receivers.

All of this makes him an extremely polarizing passer in NFL circles, but he'll get plenty of chances to change that narrative. Starting Saturday at LSU, Sellers will face a five-game gauntlet that also includes Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

4. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Early-mid Day 2

Where he excels: Simpson has been a big surprise, especially after a disappointing all-around performance in Week 1 against Florida State. He has looked completely different since, throwing for 1,478 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to one interception in five games. He has shown maturity and calmness for a first-year starter along with B-level arm strength, as nothing seems to faze him in the pocket.

Simpson's 84.2% catchable pass attempt rate ranks 11th in the FBS -- he routinely delivers in-stride passes. He has also shown pocket maneuverability that's near the top of this class, with an underrated athleticism that allows him to make plays out of structure. Six of his 15 total touchdowns (passing and rushing) have come when Simpson was outside the pocket. That, plus a high football IQ which allows him to recognize and adjust to pre-snap looks, has won him fans in the scouting community.

"He's grown on me a lot over these past few weeks," an AFC area scout said. "I think he has a chance to get into the Round 1 discussion if he stays on this current trajectory."

Where he needs work: Simpson sometimes doesn't recognize when a play is over. He tends to hold the ball longer than necessary and run around in circles in the pocket while trying to extend plays that are clearly busted. Therefore, he loses yardage with negative plays that could have been avoided by checking down, running or tossing the ball out of bounds.

Simpson also has a small sample size of five career starts. While his past four starts have been very positive, one-year college starters have a low NFL hit rate. Simpson's ascension is noteworthy, but scouts will remain somewhat wary of him until he provides more tape as a starter.

5. Carson Beck, Miami

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 220 pounds

Class: Sixth-year senior | Projected range: Early-mid Day 2

Where he excels: Once regarded as a candidate for the No. 1 pick in 2025, Beck's inconsistencies resulted in him entering the transfer portal after a disappointing final season at Georgia. But Beck has started to revive his draft stock at Miami. A rhythmic passer who is at his best when allowed to play on-beat, he has 1,213 passing yards, 11 touchdown throws and 3 interceptions this season.

Beck has been helped by a more consistent and improved receiving structure around him and is looking more like what he showed in 2023 versus 2024. He is a balanced pocket passer who wants to methodically dissect and deliver against defenses. His game is centered around accuracy and decisiveness, so he wastes little time getting the ball out and remains synchronized with progressions. His 74.4% adjusted completion percentage this season is the 28th-highest mark among all FBS passers.

Beck is coming off another standout performance against a ranked opponent. In last week's win over Florida State, he recorded his fifth career game with four or more touchdown passes. Beck has reentered the early-round discussion and continues to trend upward.

Where he needs work: Teams that have been able to consistently generate early pressure against Beck have been able to knock him off his game. Beck's completion percentage when his feet are planted (75.7%) is significantly better than when he's forced to move from his original launch point (57.1%).

Beck will need to be drafted to a team where he's the final piece of the puzzle rather than one that lacks surrounding playmakers; he's more reliant on good infrastructure than most QBs. The Miami offensive line has been key, as Beck's 17.7% pressure rate faced is the third lowest in the FBS. He gets an average of 3.08 seconds to throw the ball (12th best) and has been sacked only four times (fifth fewest). But can he hold up when conditions are less ideal?

6. John Mateer, Oklahoma

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 224 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Early-mid Day 2

Where he excels: Before arriving in Norman, Mateer had a breakout junior season at Washington State in 2024, finishing with 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions to go along with 826 yards and another 15 scores on the ground. Many scouts identified him as a prime candidate for a jump like Ward -- who also played at Washington State -- had in the last cycle.

One could argue that Mateer was the hottest QB prospect in the country in September, highlighted by standout performances against Michigan and Auburn. He plays with a "him against the world" mindset, employing a rugged play style and sudden side-arm release. He has plenty of zip on his passes but can also layer the ball with precision in the intermediate to deep areas of the field. Mateer produces at a high level, as his 351.3 yards of total offense ranks second in the FBS while his 23 plays of 20-plus yards are tied for fourth most.

Mateer is also an underrated runner. His competitiveness can be utilized on designed quarterback runs and in creating yards when passing concepts are well-covered by defenses. He rushed for five touchdowns in his first four games before being sidelined with a broken bone in his throwing hand suffered against Auburn, an injury which required surgery.

"Ultimate competitor, man," another NFC scouting director said. "It doesn't matter if the game is 28-28 or if he's down 28-0, he's going to keep firing it with 100% confidence."

Where he needs work: Mateer has a lot of unconventional mechanics and mannerisms in the pocket. There are times when he has random movements in his upper and/or lower body when throwing. Those mechanics, combined with his bouncy nature while allowing concepts to unfold, have resulted in spraying the ball high and outside the strike zone. He must tone down his herky-jerky nature in the pocket and show more patience in structure. Mateer welcomes playing in chaos but sometimes to the point where his impatience unnecessarily increases the degree of difficulty on throws.

There are also questions about when Mateer will return to action following his surgery and how it will affect his game.

7. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior | Projected range: Early-mid Day 2

Where he excels: Nussmeier entered the season with heightened expectations after a promising first season as starter. He showed flashes in 2024, throwing for 4,052 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. That had many evaluators believing that he had the potential to rise to the top of the 2026 QB class. Through five games in 2025, Nussmeier has 1,159 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions.

Nussmeier primarily operates from the pocket and plays with fearless anticipation. He throws accurately to spots in the intermediate game while showing an excellent gauge on route depth and where his receivers will finish on passing concepts. Nussmeier has a flexible arm, allowing him to easily alter his arm slots and ball trajectories to fit passes into spots, too.

He navigates the pocket well, is aware of outlets and gets the ball out of his hand quickly. Nussmeier is not sacked often, as his 3.9% sack percentage is the 46th lowest in the FBS this season. He was sacked on only 2.9% of dropbacks in 2024.

Where he needs work: Nussmeier has been reduced to attacking primarily the short area of the field this season due to LSU's scheme of quick-hitters and frequent screen passes. While he does get to unleash the occasional go ball, he's averaging only 6.7 air yards per target (111th in the FBS). LSU's running game being ranked 120th in the FBS hasn't helped matters, either.

He also has a propensity to be a daredevil with the ball, which can be a gift and a curse. Nussmeier has sporadic moments of carelessness because of his confidence in being able to anticipate throwing the ball to certain areas of the field.

8. Drew Allar, Penn State

Height: 6-foot-5 | Weight: 235 pounds

Class: Senior | Projected range: Early-mid Day 2

Where he excels: Allar has prototypical size and arm strength. He also has plenty of experience, having started 34 games and played in 44 overall. He made a noticeable leap from his sophomore to junior season, increasing his completion percentage from 59.9% to 66.5%. Upon announcing his return to school, Allar was immediately expected to be one of the best QBs in this class.

Through five games, Allar has thrown for 963 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and two interceptions. He's an above-average intermediate passer who isn't afraid to test tight windows and can accurately hit routes in between the numbers. He exhausts progressions and delivers to targets, and he has more than enough arm strength to succeed at the next level. He also has the mobility to navigate the pocket and gain yardage that's available.

Where he needs work: Allar's accuracy seems to have regressed, as he has completed more than 60% of his passes only once in 2025 (Week 1 against Nevada). His 13% off-target percentage ranks 98th in the FBS, and Allar has moments where he puts the ball too high or low. He tends to make receivers work harder than they should to secure catches. Scouts are also hesitant about his play in Penn State's biggest games, though he'll have a chance to change that criticism in November with back-to-back matchups against Ohio State (Nov. 1) and Indiana (Nov. 8).

"The biggest issue is that he looks good against the low- and middle-tier teams, but he just hasn't had that signature performance any time that he plays against the elite ones," an AFC assistant general manager said.

In a traits-based league, I believe that there will be a team that convinces itself to draft Allar early because of his physical attributes and a belief it can reconstruct his lower half to improve his ball placement. Allar will need to be in a true under-center, dropback offense that attacks the intermediate and deeper portions of the field.

9. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore | Projected range: Early Day 3

Where he excels: Arizona State was one of the biggest surprise teams of 2024, and Leavitt was a primary reason why, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns after transferring from Michigan State. Leavitt had lofty expectations heading into his second season as a starter and has thrown for 1,039 passing yards, 8 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions this season.

He is a true dual-threat player, coupling his scrambling ability and willingness to go off schedule with a whippy throwing motion that allows him to make throws even when his upper and lower halves aren't in sync. He also has a flair for drama, which he displayed during the Sun Devils' run to a Big 12 title in 2024 and in a comeback victory over TCU earlier this season.

Where he needs work: Leavitt often plays the game in an unconventional way, as he's too quick to leave the pocket and puts himself in harm's way by playing out of structure too often. He's great at making Houdini-like plays but must understand when to get rid of the ball, as he is sacked 6.3% of the time (43rd in FBS).

He tends to make ill-advised throws both inside and outside of the pocket. While he's good at putting out fires, Leavitt is prone to creating a lot of them with his impatience. Arizona State's scheme has fewer pro-style throws and emphasizes stretching defenses out horizontally, with 32.7% of Leavitt's passing attempts this season being at or behind the line of scrimmage (19th highest in the FBS).

10. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 224 pounds

Class: Fifth-year senior | Projected range: Early-Mid Day 3

Where he excels: Green immediately became the Razorbacks' starter after transferring from Boise State following the 2023 season. He has 1,398 passing yards, 12 touchdown throws and 5 interceptions this season, along with another 441 yards (most among FBS QBs) and two touchdowns on the ground. His long stride puts teams in a bind when he runs (Green has two 100-yard rushing games in 2025), and he has the arm talent to get the ball to the spots he wants with his elongated over-the-top release.

He has shown the ability to make explosive plays with his arm (eight completions of 20-plus air yards) and his legs. He will likely be a popular middle-round target for teams looking to develop a toolsy passer with upside.

Where he needs work: Green's warts have been noticeable in recent weeks, most notably the time he takes to pass the ball. His 3.08-second average time to throw ranks 129th out of 138 quarterbacks in the FBS, and his indecisiveness in the short-to-intermediate areas is a big reason.

Green has also struggled facing pressure. The six times he has been sacked have come against true pressure, and he has completed only 38.2% of his passes in those situations.

11. Josh Hoover, TCU

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 200 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior | Projected range: Mid-late Day 3

Where he excels: Hoover is one of the most underrated passers in the country despite throwing for a school-record 3,949 yards last season. He's off to another fast start, as his 1,517 passing yards are 10th most in the FBS. He also has 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Hoover can match his quiet feet with an explosive throwing motion, and his quick release allows him to get the ball to the perimeter with a flick of his wrist. That release helps him squeeze throws into tight windows, and he has a high-level understanding on which type of ball speed he needs when attacking all portions of the field.

He's capable of reading out passing concepts and getting to backside options on progressions. That has helped him convert 54.3% of his third-down passes this season, the highest rate in the FBS.

Where he needs work: Hoover's overconfidence in his arm presents some issues, as some of the turnovers this season have occurred when he's throwing into closing windows despite having better options. This was apparent in his two-interception performance against Arizona State.

I'd also like to see Hoover improve on climbing in the pocket instead of always standing at the apex of it. He has already taken 10 sacks this season (35th most in the FBS), and many of those sacks could be avoided by climbing vertically to make it more challenging for pass rushers.

12. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Height: 6-foot | Weight: 200 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior | Projected range: Mid-late Day 3

Where he excels: There might not be a better story in college football than Chambliss. After spending four seasons at Division II Ferris State, he transitioned to the SEC. Chambliss started the season backing up Austin Simmons but grabbed the starting job against Arkansas in the third game of the season. He has 1,033 passing yards, 5 touchdown throws and 1 interception while rushing for 266 yards since taking over as the starter.

Chambliss throws from a firm, balanced base and has a sudden release that allows his passes to come out in a hurry. Chambliss' arm strength helps him attack all three levels of the field in Lane Kiffin's offense, and his mobility puts defenses off-balance. His compact frame makes him a competitive runner who welcomes contact and can be utilized in QB run designs.

Where he needs work: There is a lot of projection for Chambliss, who has played only three Division I games. There still are moments when he attempts plays that worked in Division II but are a struggle against SEC competition. Chambliss also tends to pass up safe, easy underneath options in the hunt for a big gain. Understanding that he doesn't have to go for explosive plays every time is the next step in his development.

Scouts have already noted how quickly Chambliss has transitioned to better competition: "He has that Russell Wilson-esque frame, but I think there's something to him," an NFC area scout who covers the Southeast region said.

13. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 210 pounds

Class: Senior | Projected range: Mid-late Day 3

Where he excels: With four starters returning along the Tigers' offensive line and his top three wide receivers back for another season, I thought Klubnik had the best supporting cast in the country and a prime opportunity to build off a breakout 2024. That's part of why I had him as the No. 1 pick in my way-too-early mock draft in May. Through five games, Klubnik has 1,250 passing yards, 10 touchdown throws and 4 interceptions. He's most comfortable operating off play-action, as he has 6 touchdowns, 1 interception and an 80% completion percentage there.

Klubnik has stretches of hot and cold play throughout games, similar to a streaky 3-point shooter. His clean throwing release allows him to distribute the ball evenly to all his targets in the underneath areas the Tigers operate in. Klubnik is also a threat as a runner when forced to break the pocket.

Where he needs work: Klubnik has a lot of borderline-average traits but doesn't have one superior trait. Outside of his Week 6 performance against North Carolina (22-of-24, 254 yards and 4 TDs), Klubnik has hesitated throwing the ball on time, too. I saw him up close against LSU in the season opener and noticed that he had timing troubles when reading concepts. His anticipation skills have been lacking, and he has been defaulting to waiting for teammates to get open before throwing.

His mechanics tend to wane when facing pressure, and his accuracy becomes scattershot. Klubnik has completed only 46.3% percent of his passes when facing true pressure. There were mixed opinions of Klubnik entering the season, but his performance during the first half has created a late-round consensus.

14. Arch Manning, Texas

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 225 pounds

Class: Redshirt sophomore | Projected range: Late Day 3

Where he excels: There wasn't a college player more touted than Manning entering the season. Despite having only 95 career passing attempts before 2025, he was handed sky-high expectations in leading the preseason No. 1 team. Though he hasn't come close to matching that hype, there have been sprinkles of promise. With prototypical size and a powerful arm, he has 1,151 passing yards, 11 touchdown throws and 5 interceptions this season. And unlike his uncles Peyton and Eli, he is a dangerous runner.

Steve Sarkisian has altered the Longhorns' offense to fit Manning's skill set, deviating from a RPO-centric pass game to one that attacks deep. Manning has had some success with that, as his 11.2 air yards per passing attempt is fourth best in FBS. He also has 15 completions of 20-plus air yards, and six of his 11 touchdown passes have come on these deep throws.

play 0:41 Arch Manning throws 4 TDs in 5 minutes for Longhorns Arch Manning brushes off the cobwebs from last week in Texas' loss to Ohio State by throwing four touchdowns in the first half vs. San Jose State.

Where he needs work: Indecisiveness and inaccuracy have frequently popped up throughout each game this season. Manning's wonky mechanics and uncharacteristic side-arm throwing style have led to a 17.9% off-target percentage (fifth highest in the FBS). There has been a surprising deterioration of his mechanics from what we saw in 2024, and that has forced receivers into far more difficult catches than necessary.

He has been extremely slow in getting rid of the ball, too, as his average time to throw of 3.22 seconds is the second slowest in the FBS. Manning must learn how to release the ball on time. Perhaps that will come with more experience, especially against upper-level competition. But the 2027 or even 2028 drafts are more realistic NFL entry points for Manning, and the hardships he has faced thus far this season have reinforced that.