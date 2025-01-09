Take a look at Carson Beck's best plays of 2024 for Georgia after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Beck had declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 28 but is now reversing course and will explore a transfer.

Sources told ESPN that Miami looms as the favorite for Beck and the timeline for his decision is expected to play out within a week.

While Miami is the favorite for Beck, a source said Beck's camp intends to listen to all potential suitors for the best situation: "It's a strategic thing, not an emotional thing," the source said.

Beck, a two-year starter at Georgia, is currently recovering from surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow after suffering the injury during the Bulldogs' SEC championship victory over Texas.

Beck will not be able to throw until March, sources told ESPN, which would have complicated his NFL draft process and will likely force him to miss spring practice at his next school. Sources said the variety of feedback he got from the draft process led to this decision, as he changed his mind in the past 24 hours. He received advice that if he could return and wanted to, he should probably return and play another season in college.

A source said Beck received feedback that he could end up anywhere between the first and third round, with much of that uncertainty due to the fact that he would not be able to throw for a team in predraft workouts.

Despite that injury setback, Beck will immediately become the most coveted quarterback available as a late entry to the transfer market. While Miami looms as the favorite, there are other big brand teams that could jump out as suitors including Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior went 24-3 as the Bulldogs' starter and was viewed as a potential No. 1 draft pick entering the 2024 season. He threw for 3,485 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season and led Georgia back to the SEC title game.

Beck injured his elbow on the final play of the first half against Texas on Dec. 7. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Beck's surgery on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles.

"He wants to win," said the source close to Beck. "He didn't come back to get knocked out at halftime of a conference championship."

Entering his fifth college season, Beck was viewed as a potential top-10 draft pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently considers Beck the No. 5 quarterback in his draft rankings.

Miami has not added a transfer quarterback this offseason to succeed Cam Ward, the potential No. 1 pick. They've quietly been canvassing the transfer market in recent weeks, per sources, as they have been set on bringing in a front-line starter who can produce immediately, much like Ward did.

Ward made a similar decision last January, initially declaring for the NFL draft but changing his mind and transferring to join the Hurricanes after he was unsatisfied with his draft feedback. Ward finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in his lone season in the program after producing 4,313 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns.

On3 first reported Beck's intentions to enter the portal.