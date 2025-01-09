        <
          Sights and sounds from the College Football Playoff semifinals

          What are the keys to the Notre Dame-Penn State matchup? (2:16)

          EJ Manuel and Dan Orlovsky break down the key areas that could decide the College Football Playoff matchup between Notre Dame and Penn State. (2:16)

          • ESPN staffJan 9, 2025, 11:03 PM

          And then there were four.

          Over the next two days, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns will look to complete their quest to earn a bid into the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

          The semifinal round begins on Thursday, with Notre Dame taking on Penn State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Capital One Orange Bowl. Both teams earned their first two Playoff wins this season and will face the winner of Texas-Ohio State.

          The matchup is an historic one as well.

          With Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman going head-to-head with Penn State's James Franklin, a Black head coach is guaranteed to contend for an FBS National Championship for the first time in history. Penn State is the only semifinalist to play in its first College Football Playoff.

          Here are the sights and sounds from the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs.

