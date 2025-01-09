Take a look at Carson Beck's best plays of 2024 for Georgia after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Carson Beck's college career might not be over yet.

The Georgia starter came into this past season as one of the top-rated passers available for the 2025 NFL draft, and an early favorite to go No. 1 pick overall. But after a season in which he threw nine interceptions during a four-game stretch (and three more in a 41-34 loss at Alabama) and struggled mightily in other games, his draft stock fell sharply.

Making matters worse, Beck was injured on the final play of the first half in Georgia's 22-19 overtime victory against Texas in the Dec. 7 SEC championship game. Beck had season-ending surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right, throwing elbow on Dec. 23. Five days later, he announced he was entering the NFL draft.

Then on Thursday, sources indicated that Beck plans to instead enter the transfer portal. Immediately, he becomes the top quarterback available in the portal, even though he isn't expected to resume throwing until sometime this spring. -- Mark Schlabach

Where could he be headed?

There were lots of rumors linking Beck to Miami back in December, which he put to rest when he declared for the draft, and it's fair to call the Hurricanes the frontrunner at the start of what should be a rapid recruitment.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has not picked up a transfer QB this offseason to succeed Cam Ward and would move forward with an unproven young backup in Emory Williams if he doesn't add one. Ward was worth every penny with the remarkable season he put together in 2024 and the leadership he brought to the program. He seriously boosted his NFL draft stock as a result of his 2024 season and could end up being the No. 1 overall pick.

If you're Beck, that's the goal in coming back for an extra season. Miami won't have the same supporting cast of playmakers back for 2025, but they have a lot to sell as Beck's ideal destination and will undoubtedly make him a serious priority now that he's hitting the market. -- Max Olson

What's next for Georgia?

Beck's replacement, third-year sophomore Gunner Stockton, played well enough in the second half of the SEC championship game and in a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl that he'll likely go into spring practice as the favorite to replace Beck.

Stockton, one of the most productive quarterbacks in Georgia high school history, led the Bulldogs back from a 6-3 deficit in the second half to defeat Texas in Atlanta. In his first college start, he completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against a very good Notre Dame defense.

Stockton should improve with a full offseason to prepare as the starter. He'll have to hold off freshman Ryan Puglisi, the No. 9 pocket passer in the Class of 2024, according to ESPN. The Bulldogs signed two quarterbacks in their most recent recruiting class: Ryan Montgomery of Findlay, Ohio, and Hezekiah Millender of Athens, Georgia.

The Bulldogs might still bring in another experienced quarterback from the portal. They were linked to former Alabama backup Dylan Lonergan and Cal starter Fernando Mendoza before they signed with Boston College and Indiana, respectively. -- Schlabach

Did Beck fall out of favor with NFL scouts?

After entering the season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, Beck didn't live up to expectations, finishing with solid statistics -- 28 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions and 3,485 yards -- but up-and-down performances. He had three games at midseason in which he threw a combined eight picks, which raised eyebrows among NFL scouts. I dropped him in my rankings to the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 class.

Speaking to evaluators in the league, Beck's draft grades were all over the place, as some thought he would go in Round 2, while others thought he could go as low as Round 5. After his announcement that he was declaring for the draft, one scout said: "I was surprised."

In the right situation next season, Beck should have an opportunity to recapture his 2023 form, when he threw just six interceptions. Drew Allar (Penn State) is the early headliner of the 2026 class, and Beck needs a big season to get back into the Round 1 discussion. -- Jordan Reid

What's the latest with Beck's injury?

On the day of Beck's surgery, a Georgia statement indicated the procedure was successful, and he was expected to begin throwing again in the spring. Not much else -- about the severity of the injury or his recovery time -- is publicly known.

According to the Mayo Clinic's website, UCL injuries are common among gymnasts, wrestlers, football players, and pitchers in baseball. The length of Beck's recovery would depend on whether he partially or completely tore the ligament, and where it was torn (proximal, distal, or mid-substance).

"For patients who have full thickness tears and need to return to high demand throwing type activities, surgery may be considered," the Mayo Clinic website says. "Surgery typically entails either a repair (fixing your current ligament by sewing and anchoring it back down to the bone) or reconstruction (replacing your injured ligament) of the UCL."

Beck wouldn't be the first quarterback to come back from UCL surgery. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy injured the UCL in his right, throwing elbow against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game on Jan. 29, 2023. He had surgery to repair his UCL on March 10, 2023, and returned to throwing less than three months later. He started the 49ers' opener on Sept. 10, 2023.

The Mayo Clinic website said athletes who experience UCL injuries have a 95%-100% return rate to athletics for non-throwers and 85%-95% for throwers. -- Schlabach

What are the rules about entering the portal after declaring for the draft?

Beck announced his intentions of entering the NFL draft, but he has until Feb. 7 to remove his name from the draft by sending an opt-out letter to the league office.

College football players whose teams' seasons had already ended had until Jan. 6 to declare for the draft. Players on teams who are still competing in the CFP (Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas) have until Jan. 27 to decide whether to leave their names in the draft. -- Schlabach