Open Extended Reactions

The transfer portal quarterback market is expected to be as active as ever during the 2024-25 offseason cycle. Several big-name quarterbacks have already announced their intentions to transfer, and more are coming soon now that the winter transfer window (Monday through Dec. 28) is officially open.

Last year's portal class yielded five quarterbacks -- Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Will Howard (Ohio State), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana) and Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) -- who guided their new teams to the College Football Playoff, and Cam Ward (Miami) turned into a Heisman Trophy contender and projected first-round pick. Which transfer QBs will have a chance to do the same in 2025?

To help you keep up with who's going where, ESPN is ranking the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal. We will update this list frequently as more passers enter the portal and make commitments, and we'll add scouting reports from ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill along the way.

These rankings are based on production, potential and demand. If your favorite team is hunting for a new starter for 2025, here are the QBs it could target for an upgrade:

More portal coverage:

Ranking the best transfers overall (ESPN+)

Live updates on who's entering the portal