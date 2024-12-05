Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold became the latest big-name quarterback to announce his plans to transfer Wednesday, joining a portal quarterback market that is sure to be frenzied over the next few weeks.

Ahead of the portal officially opening on Monday, here's a closer look at 25 quarterbacks who could potentially make moves going into 2025. We surveyed coaches and personnel staffers across the sport about the QBs they consider most intriguing entering the offseason.

The process of identifying which QBs could transfer began many weeks ago. Recruiting departments are investing more time and effort into advance scouting than ever before, and those in need of a passer can easily contact these quarterbacks' agents to express interest.

Among these 25, only seven have announced so far that they intend to transfer. Not all of them will end up making moves this offseason. Power 4 programs will have more money to work with in the revenue sharing era and can afford to pay $1 million or more to re-sign their starters.

Which schools are most motivated to pay for a top QB will depend on how a few draft and portal decisions play out, and we've already seen Michigan and Colorado address their needs by flipping five-star recruits. But among the programs hunting for new starters, here are the QBs they like and are hoping to recruit in the winter portal window.

