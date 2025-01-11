JJ Redick details losing his home in the wildfires and how the Lakers can be an escape and help people going through a difficult time. (1:12)

The NBA has postponed two Saturday games -- San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena and Charlotte Hornets-LA Clippers at Intuit Dome -- due to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

The league made the announcement Friday night, adding that the dates for the rescheduled games will be announced at a later time. It did not say whether additional games would be postponed.

"The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts," the league said.

As part of the announcement, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said they're donating $1 million for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations. The league said the donation was "to support those affected by this disaster" and that it is "working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts."

The Lakers had a game postponed Thursday against Charlotte, and that one also has not been rescheduled.

Lakers coach JJ Redick lost his home in the Palisades Fire earlier this week. Speaking earlier Friday, he said he hoped Saturday's game would tip off as scheduled.

"We obviously are going to work with the NBA, the Spurs, the city and do what's right," Redick said before the league's announcement. "I want to play tomorrow; I want to coach tomorrow. I want these guys to play tomorrow and if we can play, we'll play."

On Monday, the Lakers are set to host the Spurs again while the Clippers are scheduled to host the Miami Heat. On Wednesday, the Heat are scheduled to visit the Lakers and the Clippers are slated to host the Brooklyn Nets.

The Clippers said they expect the games starting Monday will be played as scheduled.

"The health and safety of our community and our fans remains our highest priority," the team said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.