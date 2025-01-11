Domantas Sabonis scores 23 points and has a career-high 28 rebounds to fuel the Kings over the Celtics. (1:56)

BOSTON -- Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and a career-high 28 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 114-97 on Friday night.

Sabonis is the first player with 20 points and 25 rebounds in a game at the Celtics since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971, according to ESPN Research.

The victory extended Sacramento's season-high win streak to six games. It was Sabonis' 33rd double-double of the season and 24th game of his career with 20 or more rebounds. Entering Friday, the NBA's previous high for rebounds in a game this season was 23 by San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama.

It was Sabonis' second career 20-point, 25-rebound contest.

DeMar DeRozan added 24 points and nine assists, and Malik Monk finished with 22 points and eight assists.

Boston has lost two of its past three.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jayson Tatum had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The score was tied at 76 after three quarters. Sacramento then took command, opening the fourth on a 24-9 run to take a 100-85 lead with 6:03 to play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.