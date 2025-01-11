The Northwestern women's basketball team said Friday it won't travel to Los Angeles for games against UCLA and USC next week due to concerns surrounding the ongoing wildfires in the area.

The Wildcats were slated to play the No. 1 Bruins on Sunday and the No. 4 Trojans on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Big Ten said it "is looking into all possible rescheduling options and will share additional information when available."

As of Friday afternoon, there were seven wildfires still active throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

UCLA's Westwood campus and its basketball arena, Pauley Pavilion, sit about 7 miles east of Pacific Palisades, the epicenter of the largest of those fires.

The Pacific Palisades fire has burned through over 21,000 acres and is 8% contained as of Friday afternoon, according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The fires have burned more than 12,000 homes and other structures. At least 11 people have been killed, with five from the Palisades Fire. And roughly 150,000 people remain under evacuation orders.