The Pepperdine women's basketball team postponed its Thursday game against Portland due to the massive wildfires burning across the greater Los Angeles area, the West Coast Conference announced.

The game was scheduled for Thursday night at Firestone Field House on the school's Malibu campus. Pepperdine canceled classes Wednesday, and access to its coastal campus is restricted.

Three major fires were burning Wednesday in areas of the vast Los Angeles metroplex following two days of extraordinary winds. At least 70,000 people are under evacuation orders, and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

The Altadena fire north of Pasadena -- several miles east of the Rose Bowl in a different canyon -- also damaged the radio transmitter used by ESPN LA 710, and USC announced the station wouldn't be able to air the play-by-play broadcasts of the USC men's basketball game at Indiana or the women's basketball game at Maryland on Wednesday.

"My heart is with our entire LA community and everyone affected by these devastating fires," USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen wrote on social media. "So grateful for the heroic efforts of the fire fighters and first responders."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.