Clippers star Kawhi Leonard left the team and flew to Los Angeles to be with family that was evacuated because of the wildfires that have devastated the area, coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday.

The Clippers played at the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

"You definitely have to take care of home. ... Totally had my support 100%," Lue told reporters. "Going back, checking on his family and kids, making sure they're well. And he got back, and they're doing OK, so just happy and thankful for that."

Tens of thousands have been evacuated because of the Palisades Fire, with more than 11,800 acres having burned in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, according to ABC News. More than 1,000 structures are estimated to have been destroyed in the fire.

Leonard, who bought a house in the Pacific Palisades in 2021, was set to play in his third game of the season against Denver. The Clippers star made his season debut against Atlanta on Jan. 4 after missing the start of the season with inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

He is averaging 10 points in 20 minutes per game.